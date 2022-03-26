Lowell is celebrating the 100th birthday of Jack Kerouac, native son and influential poet and author who is widely regarded as the founder of the post-World War II Beat movement. Through tours and exhibitions, online tributes and live performances, Kerouac will be remembered and his works shared.
An icon of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, Kerouac was born in Lowell in March of 1922 and came to prominence through his “On the Road” scroll, an artifact featured at the Boott Mills gallery this month.
“On the Road” was purported to have been written in three weeks, a single paragraph on a 120-foot roll in 1951. The iconic work was credited with inspiring a generation of young people to “hit the road” in search of self-discovery.
Kerouac is known for his “first thought best thought” style, in which he felt any revisions to his work would change the spontaneity of the moment. However, through his literary life, Kerouac did revise his writings, poetry, and essays. Kerouac spent much time and was influenced by his friend group, including Allen Ginsberg, Gregory Corso, David Amram, and Larry Rivers, all recognized figures in the counterculture movement.
Lowell is decked out in street light banners all over the city sporting quotes from Kerouac. All events are free to the public and can be found at lowellcelebrateskerouac.org, a collaboration between the Jack Kerouac Estate and the Kerouac @ 100 Committee.
There will be poetry readings, jazz performances, film showings, a gallery exhibition, bus tour, lectures at the UMass Kerouac Center, and a two-day music and arts festival in early April called “The Town and The City,” named after Kerouac’s earliest novella.
A larger festival is being planned for October. The Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg Estate, among other organizations, are contributing to the yearlong recognition. There is also a long-term goal of creating a museum and performance center through UMass Lowell and the Jack Kerouac Foundation.
More information can be found at jackkerouac.com.
