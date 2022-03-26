Banners with Kerouac quotes are on light poles all over Lowell

Banners with Kerouac quotes are on light poles all over Lowell in celebration of the Lowell native’s 100th birthday. (Paige Impink photo)

Lowell is celebrating the 100th birthday of Jack Ke­rouac, native son and in­fluential poet and author who is widely regarded as the founder of the post-World War II Beat movement. Through tours and exhibitions, online tributes and live performances, Kerouac will be re­mem­­bered and his works shared.

An icon of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, Kerouac was born in Lowell in March of 1922 and came to prominence through his “On the Road” scroll, an artifact featured at the Boott Mills gallery this month.

“On the Road” was purported to have been written in three weeks, a single paragraph on a 120-foot roll in 1951. The iconic work was credited with inspiring a generation of young people to “hit the road” in search of self-discovery.

Kerouac is known for his “first thought best thought” style, in which he felt any revisions to his work would change the spontaneity of the mo­ment. However, through his literary life, Kerouac did revise his wri­tings, poetry, and essays. Kerou­ac spent much time and was influenced by his friend group, including Al­len Ginsberg, Gregory Cor­so, David Amram, and Lar­ry Rivers, all recognized figures in the counterculture movement.

Lowell is decked out in street light banners all over the city sporting quotes from Kerouac. All events are free to the public and can be found at lowellcelebrateskerouac.org, a collaboration between the Jack Kerouac Estate and the Kerouac @ 100 Com­mit­tee.

There will be poetry readings, jazz performances, film showings, a gallery exhibition, bus tour, lectures at the UMass Kerouac Center, and a two-day music and arts festival in early April cal­led “The Town and The City,” named after Kerou­ac’s earliest novella.

A larger festival is being planned for October. The Kerouac and Allen Gins­berg Estate, among other organizations, are contributing to the yearlong recognition. There is also a long-term goal of creating a museum and performance center through UMass Lowell and the Jack Kerouac Foundation.

More information can be found at jackkerouac.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.