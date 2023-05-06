TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 24, 2023, at town hall to take up several site plan reviews for proposed marijuana dispensaries.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder shared that she will be presenting the town’s 2023-2027 Housing Production Plan at the next meeting, and will also appear at the Select Board meeting in mid-May; both boards will need to endorse the plan, which will be submitted to the state Department of Housing and Community Development to be certified.
Lowder is also working towards a compliant zoning district to meet the requirements laid out by the state’s MBTA Communities multifamily zoning legislation.
Finally, she shared that kitchen plans have been approved for The Pull Up, a Latin soul food restaurant, at 2254 Main St., formerly Bluebird Sandwiches and Pizza.
The board discussed clarifications on street acceptances for Border Road and Grammy’s Way, both of which are on the Town Meeting warrant for approval as public ways. Consultant Jim Hanley sought a tree waiver for Grammy’s Way, highlighting several changes made from the plan submitted to the DPW due to issues with planting locations.
Chair Steve Johnson expressed his displeasure at the “last minute” request one week before Town Meeting. The board approved the waiver 3-2, with Jonathan Ciampa and Nick Lizotte voting against the waiver. The board then unanimously passed a tree waiver for Border Road.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan for 1600 Shawsheen St.; the parcel will be split for the future construction of a warehouse and redevelopment of existing facilities.
The board reviewed a sign special permit application for Tewksbury Youth Baseball at 90 Chandler St. The proposed electronic message sign will display information about the baseball program and will be sponsored by Wamesit Lanes and Wicked Cheesy.
Members questioned the need for an electronic board.
“If we approve this, what’s next?” asked Ciampa, citing a desire for a “quainter” model of advertising, such as analog letter boards.
The board continued the item to the next meeting.
A site plan review and special permit application discussion at 2 Radcliff Road was continued to the next meeting at the request of the applicant.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit application at 770 Main St. Butler School LLC requested to withdraw the application for a proposed 187-student daycare facility.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review for Community Care Collective Inc. at 1693 Shawsheen St. The proposed marijuana dispensary would share the site with the existing contractor yard. An updated plan added conforming sidewalks and removed an electronic sign board. The board approved a waiver for a reduced setback and the site plan pending DPW review.
The board continued a site plan review at 1 Main St. to the next meeting at the request of the applicant.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for the Stories Company at 2122 Main St. A new 5,400 square foot building is proposed for the lot next to Donna’s Donuts, which will be split in half to accommodate a marijuana dispensary and a future retail or restaurant use. The board approved the application contingent on fire department approval.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review application from Lazy River Products for a proposed marijuana dispensary at 553 Main St. between Ocean State Job Lot and Papa Gino’s. CEO William Cassotis sought a sign waiver and presented a rendering of the proposed company marquee.
He also requested permission to install an electronic messaging sign, emphasizing the importance of brand reinforcement as part of the overall business plan; however, board members pushed back on the idea, with Johnson expressing that it would be an “oddity” for only one of the plaza’s businesses to have an electric sign and would open the board to other such requests.
Cassotis withdrew his request for the electronic sign, and the board approved both the sign waiver and site plan review.
The board continued to the next meeting a discussion of a site plan review for Pure Tewksbury Inc. at 1699 Shawsheen St. at the applicant’s request.
The next meeting was scheduled for May 8, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.