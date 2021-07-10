TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on June 29, 2021, for an in-person meeting with all members present.
The board discussed the use of 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds following a presentation by Town Manager Richard Montuori, DPW Director Brian Gilbert, and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law, which provides $350 billion in emergency funding from the US Department of Treasury for eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments. ARPA has five core use deployment areas: public health spending, economic impacts of the public health emergency, lost public sector revenue, premium pay for essential workers, and water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Funds may not be used for replenishing reserve funds or depositing into a pension fund. Tewksbury received a $3,263,356 municipal allocation and a $6,055,961 county reallocation, with a total allocation of $9,319,317.
According to Montouri, the funds can be spent through 2024. The town manager, with Gilbert and Hardiman, recommended that the board allocate the funds to replace water lines in town. Much of the town’s water infrastructure has outlived its useful life, leading to several water main breaks in the past year. Estimates project that the town could replace 8.7 miles of water lines.
Funds will keep the town from having to increase water rates for a year. Gilbert and Hardiman explained that funding would advance water distribution work by two or three years, and would address problem areas by increasing the reliability and quality of drinking water through the reduction of water main breaks, and by removing old wrought iron and asbestos cement pipe.
Improvements will increase fire flow capacity and water pressure for the fire department. Water mains will be installed in roads that are in need of other capital improvements, such as paving, sidewalks, reconstruction, or drainage.
Montuori added that using federal funding for the project could free up town money for other projects, such as the school/DPW maintenance facility construction. Construction would begin as early as August of 2021.
The board expressed its appreciation to the administration for being proactive.
“Sidewalks are the number one topic in our community; water is number two,” said member Todd Johnson. “Any project that we can do that is using funds that our taxpayers don’t have to front that covers those two items is a win-win in our community.”
The board voted to approve use of the funds.
The board voted to keep all committee assignments. Member Jayne Wellman joined the Lowell Regional Transit Authority and Johnson joined both the General Bylaw Committee and Zoning Bylaw Committee. The board voted to change the end date of committee terms to April 1 to align with the town election.
The board also voted to increase the zoning bylaw committee to include two selectmen and two Planning Board members. The board made citizen board and committee reappointments for more than 60 residents. Committee vacancies will be posted.
The board also discussed increasing the number of resident seats on the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee due to high interest and will be making appointments later in July.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 13, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
