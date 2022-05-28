When the CDC announced the first presumptive case of monkeypox in the United States earlier this month, it was stated to have been detected in a Massachusetts resident. According to the CDC, clusters of monkeypox are also being investigated in other countries, and most recently in other states, including Florida.
While the disease is known to have originated in Central Africa, cases being detected in over 80 countries now are in persons who have not visited the African continent at all.
Monkeypox is a poxvirus that is spread through bodily fluids, sores, bedding or clothing that has come in contact with sores, or through respiratory droplets. The CDC website states that monkeypox on surfaces can be killed with common household disinfectants, but the spread, while small, should not be taken lightly.
The primary clusters of monkeypox identified are being defined in males who have sexual relations with other males, though the CDC reports that anyone exposed to another person with monkeypox can be at risk for catching the virus.
Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 among colonies of research monkeys; the first recorded case of monkeypox in humans occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. The disease did not have a recorded case in 40 years prior to 2017; however, approximately 450 cases have been reported since then.
The disease is characterized by swollen lymph nodes and rashes. Much like the coronavirus, infected individuals can be asymptomatic for several days before symptoms become visible, making it difficult to track and stop transmission.
There is no known cure for monkeypox; however, antivirals used to treat smallpox have been implemented with success to help patients. The CDC is assessing the nation’s vaccine stock to help send therapeutics around the world to treat the increase in global cases. Smallpox vaccines are thought to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox.
According to the World Health Organization, smallpox — the only infectious human disease to have been eradicated — was more easily transmitted and more fatal than monkeypox. Through a global campaign of vaccination, the disease was declared eradicated in 1980.
However, unvaccinated populations are more susceptible to monkeypox infection. Scientists and epidemiologists have stayed vigilant that a reoccurrence of smallpox could happen through an accident or deliberate release, and global preparedness continues through the development of vaccines and diagnostic technology.
However, these tools and strategies could also be deployed to contain the spread of monkeypox.
While risk to the general public remains low, public health officials urge anyone who experiences unfamiliar rashes to contact a health care provider.
To learn more, visit www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.
