The recent celebration of our country’s Independence Day reminds us how lucky we are to live in the historically rich New England area.
Massachusetts is the birthplace of the American Revolution, and reminders of that era can be seen in every community across the commonwealth.
One example of local life during the colonial times can be found in the nearby city of Lowell at the Spalding House.
Built around 1760, the Spalding House is located at 383 Pawtucket St. in Lowell.
Originally built by Moses Davis, and called the Davis Inn, the house provided lodging for barge workers who traveled on the Merrimack River.
During the next 30 years, ownership of the property changed once. The property was purchased by Revolutionary War Captain John Ford, but remained an inn for barge workers.
In 1790, the inn was purchased by Joel Spalding, a Revolutionary War soldier. He moved in as a widower with his two children, Jonathan and Phebe, as his wife had died during childbirth.
Spalding eventually remarried and lived at the home until his death in 1823.
The house was then passed on to Joel’s son, Jonathan, who stayed in the home to raise his own family.
The house remained in the Spalding family until it was sold to the Molly Varnum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) by Jonathan’s Spalding’s daughter, Sarah Spalding, in 1906.
The DAR was looking for a place to display their growing collection of colonial artifacts, and what better place than a colonial era home once owned by three different Revolutionary War soldiers.
For the next 90 years, the DAR began restoration of the home while also using the property to host meetings, teas, and special events.
By the late 1980’s, chapter membership began to decline, and the remaining, but aging, members of the DAR began to seek out another organization to assume ownership of the house and to save this historically significant property from being lost to developers.
After much searching for a proper, new owner of the Spalding House, the newly established Lowell Parks and Conservation Trust was approached to take over the Spalding House.
Although initially leery about taking on a large restoration project, the Trust was in agreement that this historical home would be lost forever without the protection of the Trust.
The Lowell Parks and Conservation Trust took ownership of the home in the mid 1990’s, and have continued with the renovation process ever since.
Most recently, in 2016, the exterior landscape has been completely redone including a blue stone patio, dry laid stone walls, granite steps, new sod and plants.
Necessary ceiling, floor and plumbing work was completed in 2018, funded generously by the Methuen Festival of Trees organization.
In 2019, painting of the entrance hall and door was completed.
Besides grants and private funding, most of the properties like the Spalding House that are under the conservatorship of the Trust are maintained by volunteer land stewards.
These volunteers provide onsite monitoring of the property, as well as basic landscaping, gardening, litter control, spring cleaning, developing exhibits, archiving and giving property tours to the public.
The Spalding House Museum is open for educational programs for groups by requested appointment.
The doors of the museum are only open to the general public during the Doors Open Lowell event held every May to celebrate the historical buildings the City of Lowell has to offer. However, the public is always welcome to explore the exterior grounds of the home and virtual tours are available online.
Despite the fact that the parades have ended and the last firework long fizzled out, there are still plenty of reminders of the U.S. colony lifestyle and the patriots who bravely fought for the freedom of our country.
Remembering our colonial past can bring better understanding and clarity when seeking a new path for the future.
For more information on the Lowell Park and Conservation Trust to experience a virtual tour, request an in-person tour of Spalding House, or to become a volunteer land steward, visit www.lowellandtrust.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.