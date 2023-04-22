The unseasonably warm weather has pushed us outdoors to explore some new trails for walking. Not far off of Montvale Avenue in Woburn is the Tri Community Greenway. A walking and biking trail that spans three communities, the paved trail is over six miles long and offers a combination of woods, neighborhoods, and surface roads.
Years ago, the Town of Stoneham acquired an abandoned section of the Boston and Maine railroad from the MBTA with the hope that it could be used for recreational purposes one day. In the 1980s, a Stoneham resident pushed for the development of the trail.
Like many shared-use paths, though, the project faced challenges. Some residents were concerned about safety, and others were concerned about ecological impacts. Through perseverance and an agreement by Stoneham, Woburn and Winchester, the shared use trail was finally opened in June of 2019.
The trail benefited from MassDOT transportation funds, along with federal funds, partly a function of the link to the MBTA’s Wedgemere station in Winchester. The trail has many road crossings but, through innovative thinking, including over the road connections to existing sidewalks and signaled-crosswalks, the trail is a breeze to navigate.
Having an over-road option is a real advantage for the community and keeps the trail moving where it might otherwise be cut off.
The trail can be picked up at numerous points. In Winchester, the trail starts at Wedgemere. In Stoneham, the trail is accessed at Gould Street’s Recreation Park. The spur to Horn Pond in Woburn is at Spruce Street and Skillings Road. The trail is 6.63 miles one way.
For our exploration, we parked at the medical offices off of Washington Street in Winchester and walked the path toward the Muraco School in Winchester. It was a pleasant and quiet walk. The trail follows the Aberjona River and impressive oaks and willows stood ready to burst their leaves. There are several benches placed along the path to sit and watch the ducks and geese foraging on the banks.
The path is signed with wayfinding maps that show “You Are Here,” though we did seem to lose the trail near the school. Other signage includes granite markers with the Greenway logo or classic blue “Bike Route” signs. We look forward to exploring other sections of the trail including walking through an old railroad tunnel that runs under Route 93 into Stoneham, and the Horn Pond spur.
For trail maps visit https://shorturl.at/giSY4 and try to get out and enjoy a walk on the greenway.
