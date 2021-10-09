TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Oct. 4, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present.
The board reviewed a reworked site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district at 30 East St.
The parcel will have four residential units and one commercial unit. Following departmental review with town staff, consultant Dennis Griecci and Gerard Welch from Carolina Properties, LLC explained changes to the layout of the property; three residential units will sit at the back of the property with one unit over the commercial space at the front of the property.
The historic structure that currently sits on the site is not salvageable; the developer has received support to demolish the building from the historic commission, and components from the existing building will be incorporated into new construction.
The developer is also working with a traffic engineer to create simulations of vehicles entering and exiting the site to be provided to the board.
The board asked questions about snow storage, trash pickup, and parking, and asked for a handicap spot to be moved closer to the front of the parcel to make it easier for residents to back out of parking spots if they could not execute a three-point turn.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a sign special permit application for the Aroma Joe’s coffee shop at 1538 Andover St.
Drew Serbin of Burr Signs presented the design for the 14-foot pylon sign.
Several members said they visited the shop to get coffee and observe the site, and asked questions about traffic, though Serbin said that as a sign contractor he is not related to the operations of the shop.
The board approved one waiver for distance and approved the permit.
The board continued a discussion on a modification to a site plan special permit for Tewksbury Country Club, LLC at 1880 Main St.
In new business, member Vinnie Fratalia asked to arrange tours for the board to visit the new Pleasant Street elementary school and the new fire station on Main Street.
The board also reviewed a letter from the Tewksbury and Andover building inspectors following up on a discussion from the board’s last meeting requesting that an unapproved contractors’ lot behind 1323 South St. cease to be used.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2021. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
