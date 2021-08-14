Though summer may be drawing to a close, the North Shore continues to offer recreation opportunities beyond beaches and camping. If you’re looking to get up to the coast for sea breezes and exercise, seek out the area’s impressive network of paved trails for walking and biking.
The Coastal Trails Network is made up of more than 20 miles of multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trails crossing through Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, and Salisbury.
In the mid-1800s, railroads became a significant economic driver in the region. However, by the 1970s, most rail lines had fallen into disrepair and disuse. Now, the trails are almost exclusively cared for by volunteers, who groom foliage and pick up trash.
The development of many of the trails was carried out in part by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Commissioned public art dots the trails — children and adults alike will enjoy towering metal spirals and climbable model trains.
Salisbury’s Ghost Trail is a 2.1 mile stone dust path that cuts through the woods to Amesbury. The trail is named not for any supernatural specters, but for the old rail line’s cargo: Amesbury, nicknamed Carriage City, was once a major manufacturing site for wooden carriages.
Trains pulled carriages from Amesbury to the Salisbury coast for national distribution, and the white protective sheets that covered the carriages gave them a “ghostly” look.
The Eastern Marsh Trail is a 3.6 mile paved path stretching north to south along Route 1 in Salisbury. The trail ambles through woodland, marshes, and overland connectors, passing over bridges and a long boardwalk.
Pedestrians and cyclists alike will enjoy the gentle slope leading from tree coverage to the middle of the Great Marsh. Wildlife is abundant on the trail — on the day we visited, a deer burst out of the tall grass and leapt over the path.
Cross a tidal river and observe nesting turtles in summer on your way to the Merrimack River, then continue on to connect with the Clipper City Rail Trail in Newburyport — from there, it’s just a short walk to the nearest MBTA station if you’re inclined to travel an active rail line.
The network has made a big impact on interstate travel by connecting to several regional and national trails. Users can exit off the Salisbury portion of the trail and take a 1,000 foot easement connector to reach the Seabrook Rail Trail in New Hampshire. The network is also part of the Border to Boston trail, which connects 20 North Shore communities over 70 miles of shared use trails.
Additionally, the Coastal Trails Network is part of the East Coast Greenway, a safe biking and walking route that stretches over 3,000 miles from Calais, Maine at the Canadian border to Key West in Florida; the Greenway is now over one-third completed.
The network is developed by the nonprofit Coastal Trails Coalition, a citizens group that seeks to create 30 miles of interconnected pathways. The CTC has an adopt-a-segment program on the trails, which invites families, businesses, and groups to care for different parts of the network. Trails are clean and well-appointed, and visitors will enjoy the wide, serene paths.
Signage is excellent, and there is a bevy of interpretive panels about the fascinating history of the area.
Whether you’re meandering through the wetlands of Essex National Heritage Area, connecting to dining and shopping, or enjoying sandy beaches, the North Shore’s Coastal Trails Network can get you there.
For more information, please visit coastaltrails.org.
