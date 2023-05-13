TEWKSBURY — On Friday, May 12, 2023, Tewksbury Memorial High School will celebrate members of the Class of 2023 that are graduating with Academic Excellence honors at an award ceremony to be held at the Dr. Christine L. McGrath Performing Arts Center.
The purpose of this ceremony is to proudly recognize the many graduating seniors that have achieved academic success through hard work and determination throughout their time at Tewksbury Memorial High school.
Academic Excellence is awarded to seniors graduating with a cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.6 or higher.
There are three levels of distinction: cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude.
All honored seniors will be presented with a recognition medal at the ceremony. Award recipients will wear their medal of honor at the graduation ceremony and be recognized in the 2023 TMHS Commencement Program.
The Academic Excellence honor ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and parents and guardians are invited to view the ceremony virtually on the local Educational TV Channel (Comcast 22 or Verizon 34) or on Youtube.com/Tewksbury TV.
Tewksbury Memorial High School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023.
