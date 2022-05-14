TEWKSBURY — On May 4, the Town of Tewksbury convened its spring special Town Meeting at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Newly elected moderator Dustin Weir presided over more than 120 voters and department heads. The national anthem was sung by sophomore Dasia Allen.
The body adopted three articles in rapid succession to transfer funds from accounts with a projected surplus to accounts with a projected deficit; to utilize free cash to fund the DPW’s snow and ice budget; and to authorize the payment of $2,861.08 in late bills. The meeting adjourned and reconvened at 7:30 for the continuation of annual Town Meeting.
The body took up Articles 29 and 30, the updated zoning bylaw and accompanying map, for consideration. A previous iteration of the updated bylaw failed to pass Town Meeting in 2021 by two votes, leading the zoning bylaw committee to go back to the drawing board and draft a new article.
The committee was created by the Select Board in 2016 and has worked with town staff and consultants to develop the new bylaw. The committee currently comprises Planning Board members Stephen Johnson and Robert Fowler, Select Board member Todd Johnson and James Mackey and citizen members Richard Cuoco and Erin Wortman.
Todd Johnson, chair of the committee, rose in support of the article. Comparing the old bylaw to a worn out car, he proclaimed that “Tewksbury deserves a new vehicle” in the updated document.
Johnson outlined the improved process for gathering resident input between town meetings.
“Virtually all concerns and requests and changes have been addressed and considered over the past 12 months,” he said, noting that over $100,000 has been spent on developing the new bylaw.
Johnson added that in his experience, no one in six years of development has advocated for keeping the existing bylaw in place. Johnson urged voters to accept the update, noting that it will require future modification but will be better than doing nothing; marijuana zoning issues in particular will be addressed at a future Town Meeting.
“Failure is not an option as the alternative is to be stuck with a failed and outdated model that nobody wants,” he said.
Johnson offered one amendment from the committee to revert to existing language on building height in the office research district, which passed.
Resident Bob Wald presented two amendments to restrict biohazards and to restrict continuing care retirement communities in the office research district. Town Counsel Kevin Feeley ruled the continuing care amendment out of order because it was not part of the proposed zoning bylaw put before voters, and Wald was encouraged to reexamine the issue for a future Town Meeting.
Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick said that on biohazards, the bylaws lacks a level of specificity, meaning it is not explicitly allowed or denied; he said that a zoning enforcement officer would probably need to take a closer look at the issue, and it could be taken up at a future Town Meeting.
After a discussion with the zoning bylaw committee, Wald withdrew the amendment in favor of a new amendment offered by the committee. 50 residents voted against the amendment, which was ultimately adopted. Resident Bruce Panilaitis raised concerns that the state already regulates bioscience research and additional hurdles would dissuade them from locating in Tewksbury.
The body voted 121-1 to adopt the bylaw as amended, reaching the necessary two-thirds majority. Article 30 was adopted unanimously.
Article 31 was withdrawn by petitioner’s representative Doug Sears.
Weir thanked town staff and department heads for preparing the meeting, and thanked residents for supporting the process.
“It has been an honor to serve in this position and to be part of local government,” he said.
