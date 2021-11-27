TEWKSBURY — A Tewksbury woman may be facing years behind bars as she has been indicted for one charge of Identity Theft, one charge of Bank Fraud and two counts of Wire Fraud.
Joanne Dinoto, who went by “Joanne Mara,” is a 47-year old Tewksbury resident who has been charged with embezzling $1.8 million from her employer.
The United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts, including Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, released a press release on Nov. 10, 2021.
According to the release, the amount of time the alleged actions went on was more than six years, from December 2013 to April 2020.
Dinoto had worked in Acton at a flooring company. She had been working in areas of accounting such as payroll and invoices, which allowed her to change the accounting records. There, she would allegedly raise her compensation by ways of lying about hours she worked, adding “reimbursements” to her payments, and allegedly forging two checks from the checking account of her employer.
She had also allegedly used a company credit card to pay for her own expenses, such as groceries and travel. She had even been asked to cancel the card, which she failed to do.
Each charge comes with different repercussions if Dinoto is found guilty, and those consequences are heavy.
“The charge of bank fraud provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison,” the release noted, “five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is great. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides a mandatory sentence of two years in prison, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”
Dinoto supposedly pleaded not guilty on all charges.
The prosecutor is U.S Attorney Kristen A. Kearney of Mendell’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit.
As of now, the press release details only allegations, and Dinoto is assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.