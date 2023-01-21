TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Tewksbury Police Department received a 911 call from a Wamesit Lanes employee stating that customers received AirDropped photos from an unknown source alleging that they had a bomb in their possession and planned to detonate the explosive device as well as commit a shooting in the building.
Tewksbury Police responded to the scene at Wamesit Lanes, located at 434 Main St. in Tewksbury, and immediately evacuated the scene.
Tewksbury Police then proceeded to search the building and eliminate any threats.
In a Facebook post made by Wamesit Lanes, management stated, “We take the safety of our team and guests very seriously and thank local authorities for their assistance.”
The Wamesit facility was closed for the remainder of the evening while Tewksbury Police conducted a thorough investigation of the premises.
According to a statement made by Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, this incident remains an active, ongoing investigation.
Tewksbury Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone who has received the photos in question, to please contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.