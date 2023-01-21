Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Jan. 14, at ap­proximately 8:15 p.m., Tewksbury Police Depart­ment received a 911 call from a Wamesit Lanes em­ployee stating that customers received AirDrop­ped photos from an un­known source alleging that they had a bomb in their possession and planned to detonate the explosive de­vice as well as commit a shooting in the building.

Tewksbury Police respon­ded to the scene at Wa­me­sit Lanes, located at 434 Main St. in Tewksbury, and immediately evacuated the scene.

Tewksbury Police then proceeded to search the building and eliminate any threats.

In a Facebook post made by Wamesit Lanes, management stated, “We take the safety of our team and guests very seriously and thank lo­cal authorities for their assistance.”

The Wamesit facility was closed for the re­mainder of the evening while Tewksbury Police conducted a thorough investigation of the pre­mises.

According to a statement made by Tewks­bury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, this incident remains an active, on­going investigation.

Tewksbury Police are asking anyone with in­formation regarding this incident, or anyone who has received the photos in question, to please contact the Tewks­bury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.