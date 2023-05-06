The month of May offers a variety of scents that are reminiscent of “Springtime in New England.” Blossoming trees, freshly cut grass, and a spring shower’s afterglow are some of these familiar scents.
However, the City of Boston is offering a much different springtime aroma, and taste experience with the return of Food Trucks on The Greenway.
The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is welcoming back this popular event with a bigger and better showing than the last COVID affected events of the past few years.
This year, 18 trucks in all will be participating in this spring/summer long event, with 90 percent of the 2023 Food Truck vendors identifying as female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.
Six new trucks have been added to the total: Kush by Saba, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paisani, Taco Calleteco, Vaz & Mac, and Wonderlust.
Currently, multiple food trucks can be found weekdays at Dewey Square Park, Rowes Wharf Plaza, Trillium Garden, Milk Street, State Street, and the Greenway Carousel.
Starting on Saturday, May 6, select food trucks will also be on hand at the Greenway Artisan Market, located on Atlantic Avenue, Milk Street, and State Street, with the addition of Sunday appearances starting on May 28.
The Greenway Artisan Market is operated by Somerville Flea, and offers a unique variety of handmade products, jewelry, crafts and art. The market is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coinciding with the opening of the Artisan Market on May 6 is the Greenway Food Truck Festival, located at Rowes Wharf Plaza.
This event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and promises to entice your appetite with a vast variety of delicious food truck cuisines and desserts.
Over a dozen of Boston’s favorite food trucks are expected to be in attendance for the festival, including The Dining Car, Chicken and Rice Guys, Indulge India, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Sweet Bubble and Cookie Monstah, just to name a few.
A multitude of tables, chairs and benches are available to use throughout the Greenway, or bring along a blanket and sprawl out on the lawn to enjoy your own food truck picnic.
While on the Greenway, view one of the many art exhibits on display, including the new Love Language 2023 Exhibit, created by a youth-led team from Artist for Humanity’s 3D Design Studio.
You can also wet your whistle at the Trillium Beer Garden, splash in the Rings Fountain, or ride the Greenway Carousell.
Food trucks will be available on the Greenway daily, weekdays at lunchtime, and weekends during the Artisan Market, May 6 to Oct. 31 (Sunday food truck attendance will begin on May 28).
This weekend, experience one of Boston’s newer springtime traditions at the 2023 Greenway Food Truck Festival.
Enjoy a day of shopping and snacking at Rowes Wharf Plaza, and immerse yourself in the cultural and artistic beauty the Rose Kennedy Greenway has to offer, all while supporting small, local businesses and artists.
For more information on the art exhibits now on display at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, or for a complete schedule of food trucks and locations throughout the food truck season, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org.
