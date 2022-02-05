TEWKSBURY — Danielle Remigio wants to help people grieve better. As a crisis response professional, she recognizes that physical and mental health can deteriorate when grief is not managed in a timely or healthy manner utilizing support systems.
The TMHS graduate and current Holbrook resident recently gave a talk at a TEDx event at Western New England University about “Cleaning Up The Grief Process,” discussing her personal experiences with grief, and presenting a framework for people to address grief in a healthy way.
Remigio grew up in Tewksbury, playing volleyball and participating in Junior Classical League before graduating from TMHS in 2007. She continued her education with a degree in psychology from Western New England College and a master’s degree in college student development and counseling.
But as she launched a career in student services, personal tragedy beset her life. In 2016, her mother Amy passed away from complications of pneumonia and the flu; just 100 days later, Remigio lost her grandfather and represented her sister and cousins by eulogizing him at two funeral services.
In 2017, her father Louis, a Somerville motor officer, was struck on a highway in New Hampshire while riding his motorbike off-duty.
“I spent the next few weeks figuring out the logistics of a 1,000 person wake, writing and giving a third eulogy, this time being broadcast all over the news and radio,” she shared in her talk.
Several years later, Remigio was presented with an opportunity to share her story on a global stage. Since her graduation in 2011, Remigio, a student affairs professional at Northeastern University, has remained connected with the alumni base at her alma mater, Western New England University.
Two years ago, the university sought applications for community members to speak at its first TEDx event. The TEDx program is an offshoot of the TED Corporation to spread “ideas worth sharing.” Events are organized independently with a free license granted by TED, and organizers use the TED format to create their own programs which are shared globally online.
Remigio answered the call, auditioning over Zoom along with other alums, faculty, staff, and students. In January 2021, Remigio was selected for the event and began participating in a series of online classes for the event on how to create and manage a TED talk, develop cadence and timing, and engage the audience.
Remigio also drove out to the WNE campus in Springfield to spend time on campus and rehearse with the program’s five other speakers. The participants spoke about different topics, but all followed the event’s theme, “The Bigger Picture.”
Remigio said that she found the classes valuable and used them to shape her talk.
“One of the most impactful lessons that we learned from the courses was creating some sort of list or acronym” around which to center her talk. “Driving home from work, I was thinking of something visual or tangible to ground the talk in, about empathy, acceptance, and listening.”
That commute led her to create the acronym CLEAN, which she further developed and presented in her talk, relying on her background in psychology and crisis response. Each letter is meant to provide people with grief support strategies they can use to help loved ones.
“It’s the feeling of washing off a bad day, that process of feeling clean and safe and warm,” she said.
CLEAN stands for Connect (putting ego or worry aside and sticking around to be a consistent support system for someone), Listen (to hear and not just listen to respond — “we don’t need to share a similar story sometimes!” Remigio said), Empathize (“focus on the emotion of what’s being said rather than what’s being said itself”), Accept (listening to where people are at in their own process), and Normalize (making systematic policy changes to help people going through grief nationally and internationally).
Once Remigio had a centerpiece around which to build her talk, she incorporated frameworks from her psychology background, started weaving in personal stories from her own life, using quotes and stories from favorites like the Harry Potter series and singer Sara Bareilles, even describing a visit to the Tewksbury Public Library to check out a subject kit on grief for kids when her grandmother passed away.
Remigio had to completely memorize her 17 minute presentation; once she nailed down a script, she recorded the talk, then listened to it over and over again while doing daily chores like driving to practice for five weeks.
Remigio said that despite her preparation, the talk was still nerve-wracking to give — “a totally different type of pressure than I was used to.”
However, Remigio said that she received lots of support from her fellow speakers and the students running the event. While she had the opportunity to record the talk a few times, she was still focused on “just trying not to mess up, because you can’t stop.”
Remigio hopes that her talk can help people experience their own grief in a healthy way, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important to recognize the impact [of the pandemic] and the fact that we all have at least one thread of empathy that connects us all,” she said. “Everyone has had to deal with the pandemic — financially, health-wise, job-wise. The fact that we’ve been through almost two years of having our life altered is a loss we’re grieving.”
Remigio emphasized the importance of recognizing that no one is alone.
“Talking about how the pandemic is impacting you is the best way to process it. Having things not be the same is OK, but being upset is also OK. Just because something isn’t the same doesn’t mean it isn’t positive,” she said, adding that the fact that every person on the planet can empathize to some degree should be validating.
Since giving her TED talk, Remigio has continued to talk about her grief journey on several podcasts and is appreciative of the outpouring of support she has received for her work. As she shares her experiences and helps other people learn from her process or see themselves in her story, she plans to work on a series of workshops to train people on how to manage the grief process and move forward.
“I want to turn a really rough situation in my life into something positive.”
Remigio’s TED Talk, “Cleaning Up the Grief Process,” is available to watch at TED.com or YouTube.com.
For more information, visit Remigio’s website and blog at danielleremigio.com.
