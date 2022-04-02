George Ferdinand

George Ferdinand  (Courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — This year, George Ferdinand will be one of four candidates on the ballot for the Planning Board in this year’s annual town election.

Growing up in Wilming­ton, Ferdinand graduated from Wilmington High School in 1980. He later went on to attend North­eastern Uni­versity and Wayne State University, and he has lived in Tewks­bury for the past eight years.

Ferdinand is not a stran­ger to local elected office; he previously held a seat on the Tewksbury Board of Health, and continues to play an active role in the community.

When considering running for the Planning Board, Ferdinand was mo­tivated to enter the race as a result of continued issues around town. In particular, the need for updated regulations, up­dates to Rt. 38 in regards to road construction and business occupancy rate, and overall excess of building served as the primary motivating factors.

If elected, among the goals Ferdinand has for his term include facilitating the passage of the revised zoning by-law update at the annual Town Meeting in May, and easing the com­pletion pro­cess of building projects for single businesses as well as individual homeowners within the community.

Additionally, Ferdinand cites the completion of construction along Rt. 38 and the sidewalk construction along it as the most important initiatives he hopes to take up during his term.

As the election is set to occur this weekend, Fer­di­nand looks to emphasize his direct nature towards ap­proaching town issues, and encourages residents to vote.

“I am a straight shooter,” he said. “If you like what I have shared in this campaign, please spread the word and vote for George Fer­dinand for Planning Board on Saturday April 2.”

To learn more about Fer­dinand’s campaign, he en­courages voters to watch his appearance at night one of the Town Crier Can­didate Forum, available for viewing on the Tewks­bury TV You­tube channel. Voters can also reach him directly via email, at georgeferdinand@mail.com.

The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.