TEWKSBURY — This year, George Ferdinand will be one of four candidates on the ballot for the Planning Board in this year’s annual town election.
Growing up in Wilmington, Ferdinand graduated from Wilmington High School in 1980. He later went on to attend Northeastern University and Wayne State University, and he has lived in Tewksbury for the past eight years.
Ferdinand is not a stranger to local elected office; he previously held a seat on the Tewksbury Board of Health, and continues to play an active role in the community.
When considering running for the Planning Board, Ferdinand was motivated to enter the race as a result of continued issues around town. In particular, the need for updated regulations, updates to Rt. 38 in regards to road construction and business occupancy rate, and overall excess of building served as the primary motivating factors.
If elected, among the goals Ferdinand has for his term include facilitating the passage of the revised zoning by-law update at the annual Town Meeting in May, and easing the completion process of building projects for single businesses as well as individual homeowners within the community.
Additionally, Ferdinand cites the completion of construction along Rt. 38 and the sidewalk construction along it as the most important initiatives he hopes to take up during his term.
As the election is set to occur this weekend, Ferdinand looks to emphasize his direct nature towards approaching town issues, and encourages residents to vote.
“I am a straight shooter,” he said. “If you like what I have shared in this campaign, please spread the word and vote for George Ferdinand for Planning Board on Saturday April 2.”
To learn more about Ferdinand’s campaign, he encourages voters to watch his appearance at night one of the Town Crier Candidate Forum, available for viewing on the Tewksbury TV Youtube channel. Voters can also reach him directly via email, at georgeferdinand@mail.com.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
