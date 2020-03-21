Last week, the spring semester for many local college students was turned upside down, as various colleges and universities across the country have halted in-person classes and activities, and are ordering students to move off campus. This comes in response to COVID-19, as schools work to limit the virus’ spread.
Students within both the Tewksbury and Wilmington communities find themselves unexpectedly displaced, ending their semester, and for seniors, their entire college experience social-distancing from home.
College closures in Massachusetts were kicked off by Amherst College on March 9 urging students not to return to campus after spring break, as classes would occur online until further notice. Harvard University led the effort in Boston, announcing on Tuesday March 10 that all remaining classes for the semester would be moved online, and students would be required to move off campus.
Several other schools in the city, such as Suffolk University, MIT, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Emerson College, announced similar plans shortly thereafter.
Although the majority of the schools share the same basic plans in moving classes online at least for the next few weeks, the specifics vary from school to school.
For example, some schools, such as Assumption College in Worcester, and Bridgewater State University have not permanently transitioned to online learning or have required students to move out at this time; they currently plan on resuming on-campus classes at the beginning of April.
Other schools, such as Emerson College, gave students the option to decide whether or not to remain in their on-campus housing for the remainder of the semester. However, Emerson later decided it was in students’ best interests to move off campus, requiring all to move out by March 21, unless permitted by the school to stay in the case of “special circumstances.”
The general feelings of students surrounding the transitions tend to be negative. The majority are sad to see the school year end so abruptly, leaving behind on-campus friends and seeing big events be cancelled. Senior students are faced with a dismal end to their college experiences, with athletes missing out on their final games and senior nights, and the occurrence of larger events, like graduation, are still in question.
However, despite the disappointment that comes with leaving campus, many students acknowledge that the schools are acting with students’ best interests in mind.
“The situation stinks,” said Salem State University Junior Liana Angelis. “But I think they’re trying to handle this situation the best they can considering how abrupt this virus has come and spread.”
On-campus students are not the only ones affected by the recent changes; students in both domestic and international study programs have also been impacted. In most cases, these students have been sent home, with their internships or programs either terminated or continued online.
Sara Axson, a junior at the College of the Holy Cross, was interning at the United States Department of the Treasury in Washington D.C. this semester, before the program was cancelled for the remainder of the semester this week.
“Whether you are on campus or spending a semester abroad or away, seeing your experience end early is really sad,” Axson said.
With new state regulations in place to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the actions taken by colleges and universities are viewed as well-justified, as they work in the best interest of greater public health.
