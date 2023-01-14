TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, nomination papers became available for the upcoming annual town election to be held in April.
There are nine seats up for election this spring.
The Board of Selectmen has one expiring elected term currently held by Jay J. Kelly.
There are two seats that will be vacant on the Planning Board this spring. One is a three-year term seat currently held by Robert A. Fowler, and the other is a two-year unexpired term held by Jonathan T. Ciampa.
Two seats are expiring on the Board of Trustees, held by Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce.
Tewksbury School Committee has one expiring elected seat held by Keith M. Sullivan, and the Board of Health will also be looking to fill one expiring term seat currently held by Charles J. Roux.
The Housing Authority has one vacant seat with a two-year unexpired term, and the Town Moderator has one expiring elected term seat currently held by Dustin T. Weir.
Candidates' last day to submit nomination papers for certification is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. All paperwork should be completed and submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office, located in Town Hall, by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The last day to object to or withdraw nomination papers is Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
This year’s annual town election is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to poll closing at 8 p.m.
