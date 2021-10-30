TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury Local Housing Partnership meeting on Oct. 13, 2021, several members voted to tender their resignations and recommended that the group be dissolved.
The meeting was attended by chair Nancy Reed, Vinny Fratalia, Greg Peters, Laura Caplan, and newly appointed member Jake Brothers. Members Anne Marie Stronach, Melissa Maniscalco, and James McMullen were not in attendance.
According to the meeting minutes, members discussed a recent request for proposal to retain an administrative assistance consultant to assist the LHP. In July, the Select Board voted to approve an expenditure of $30,000 out of the town’s local housing trust fund to pay the first year of an estimated three years in consultant’s fees to handle paperwork and approvals with state and local housing departments.
Reed said the committee did not have set goals for the position but would discuss opportunities once a consultant was hired. The RFP sought “a qualified Affordable Housing Consultant” to work on an as needed basis with the town on a variety of tasks focused on the production of affordable housing units, as defined in Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 40B.”
The scope of services included the development of an annual affordable housing plan, applying for housing grant programs, conducting neighborhood outreach meetings, and filing documentation with the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. Parties requested information from the town but none ultimately applied.
According to the minutes, Stronach, the Select Board’s representative to the committee, asked Reed to discuss “not [continuing] with the LHP Committee as it now exists” as a result of a lack of interest from consultants.
Reed, Caplan, Fratalia, and Peters announced their resignations and intent to send their letters to the Select Board. Fratalia made a motion to discontinue the committee, which was voted favorably (Brothers abstained from the vote). As a committee created by the Select Board, only that board has the power to dissolve the committee.
The Local Housing Partnership was incorporated in 2003 by the Select Board to study the need for affordable housing in town and make policy recommendations to achieve the town’s housing goals; the partnership was predated by an affordable housing committee and was created to increase outreach and engagement in the process of the production of affordable housing.
The LHP acts as the town’s initial contact for developers of proposed affordable housing projects. The LHP is also responsible for developing affordable housing action plans based on studies of housing needs, identifying local, state, and federal housing resources to further development, and increasing public awareness through forums and other public events.
The committee participated in the development of the Northern Middlesex Council of Government’s Tewksbury Housing Production Plan in 2017, worked with developers on 40B projects, including Jim Andella’s Astle Street proposal, and requested site development funding for Tewksbury Home Build projects at 1047 South St. and 1660 Main St.
In a letter to the Select Board recommending the disbandment of the committee, Reed recounted the “sad” meeting, writing that “discussion took place about our frustration with getting things accomplished and it has been futile to try to get anything done because there is no support from the town once we get things moving.”
She said that the committee had discussed disbanding in March but “hoped things would improve,” adding that “the members of the committee are very dedicated and ready to work, but, as one member pointed out, ‘our opinions get shoved aside as having no value’ and the request for disbandment ‘might send a message to the Select Board and the town about the nonsupport of our work and goals.’”
In her resignation letter to the Select Board, Reed wrote that she felt “the best use of my knowledge and experience can be best utilized as a resident rather than a member of this committee.”
Fratalia submitted his own letter to the board: “The combination of minimal support from the Town of Tewksbury and the inability to secure professional assistance for the committee has led to limited effectiveness and my sense of real accomplishment. This has resulted in my decision to resign and [I] will look to other areas to help my community.”
At time of press, neither Caplan, Peters, or any other member of the committee had submitted a letter of resignation to the Select Board.
Neither Reed nor Stronach returned the Town Crier’s request for comment.
