TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Lions Club, a longtime supporter of eye health, is holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the Tewksbury Fire Department to help the Boston Renegades get to the Beep Ball World Series.
Planned for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Obdens Field near the rec center at Livingston Street park, the game will start at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.
Proceeds from the event will be strictly from donations and concession sales and will go toward the team’s trip to Norman, Oklahoma for the 2023 World Series event. The event brings beep ball teams together from across the country.
Beep baseball players use adaptive equipment which provide audio cues. Only first and third base are used, each equipped with a buzzing mechanism. Players listen for a fast-beeping sound from the ball so they can swing at it. After a hit, outfielders run toward the beep and scoop up the ball. If the ball is retrieved before the batter makes it to a base, that batter is out. If they don’t, the batter scores a point.
The ball stops beeping when it is picked up, and the base stops buzzing when it is tackled. All players wear blindfolds no matter the level of blindness except the pitcher and catcher. Games are typically six innings.
TFD Chief Joseph Kearns said, “This is a great way for us to help out the Boston Renegades as they try to raise money to go to the World Series. We played against them a few years ago and it was a fun evening.”
Kearns expects about 12 members of the TFD to participate.
“This year, the Lions club once again reached out to us and asked if we would be willing to participate. We immediately agreed to also give the community the chance to come down and enjoy a day in the park. This is what the members of this department do; they are always looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Kearns.
So far, sponsors include Tewksbury Federal Credit Union, Enterprise Bank, Edna Peters Insurance, Firefighters Local 1647 and the Tewksbury Lions Club. Lion’s baseball event coordinator Jerry Selissen is still actively seeking sponsors.
The Tewksbury Lions Club is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan service organization. According to LionsClub.org, Helen Keller attended the Lions Clubs International Convention in 1925 and challenged the Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness."
The Lions accepted her challenge and have since worked to support sight programs aimed at preventable blindness as part of their overall community focused efforts. The Lions meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at TJ Callahan’s Pub, 1475 Main St.
Community sponsorships are welcomed. Please contact Selissen at 978-500-1662. If you are not able to make it to the event but still wish to donate, Selissen said donations may be sent to the National Beep Ball Association with a notation for the Boston Renegades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.