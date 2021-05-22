TEWKSBURY — On April 9, 2021, the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts announced that Arnold Martel, Sr., age 61, of Tewksbury, was charged with defrauding the government of more than $480,000 by engaging in a multi-year tax evasion scheme.
According to charging documents, for the tax years 2014 through 2017, Martel personally received more than $1.2 million in payments for upgrades to the Bella Woods condominiums his company sold on East Street in Tewksbury.
United States v. Arnold Martel alleges that buyers of the Bella Woods condominiums “paid for extras and upgrades to the units, including hardwood floors, additional lighting, and upgraded bathrooms” via checks paid to Martel directly.
Martel endorsed checks and deposited the payments into his personal accounts or cashed them, but did not report this income on his tax returns according to the allegations. Martel did, however, deduct the expenses for the construction of the upgrades on his tax returns, according to court documents.
Martel pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion Thursday, May 13, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. has scheduled sentencing for Sept. 22, 2021. Martel must appear in person, at 2 p.m.
Martel owns A & M Land Corp. and has developed numerous condominium and apartment properties in Tewksbury including Bella Woods, Katie Estates, The Residence at Joan’s Farm, Martel Estates, Frasier Estates, Eagles Landing, Blacksmith Village on Bligh Street and others.
For the tax evasion charge, Martel could be sentenced to up to five years in prison as well as a fine of at least $250,000. He is also required to pay restitution to the IRS. The U.S attorney’s office documents state that “the charge of tax evasion provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.”
According to Martel’s plea deal, “the Defendant has accepted responsibility” for his crimes.
A press release from the United States Attorney’s office lists Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston as making the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom of Mendell’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.