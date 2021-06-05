TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Market is set to begin their 2021 season on June 17. This year, the market will be held in the same location as last season: 300 Chandler St., commonly recognized as the field across from the Tewksbury Public Library.
In preparation, the complete food vendor list was recently released on the Market’s Facebook page. Food vendors this season include favorites from previous seasons, such as Cupcake City, the Whoopie Wagon, The Cookie Monstah, Polish Prince Pierogi, and Thwaites Market.
Additionally, several new food vendors will be in attendance, including Empanada Dada, Kiss the Cook Mac and Cheese to Go, Drive-By Pies, Naturel Juicing LLC, and Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food.
In the days leading up to the first market date, the market’s Facebook page is featuring a different non-food vendor each day. So far, Tewksbury Florist and Greenery, Straigley Handmade, and KC Styles Accessories have been featured. Other non-food vendors at the market this season include Amy’s She-Shed Signs, Champagne Peaks, Woodworking Ladies, My Scrubs Don’t Suck, and Poet Up a Tree.
A complete list of all market vendors can be found on the Tewksbury Community Market website: www.tewksburymarket.com. Almost all of the vendors from the market’s 2020 season are confirmed to return this year.
Similar to last season, the market plans to follow any state, local, or federal guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
