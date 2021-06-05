Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Mar­ket is set to begin their 2021 season on June 17. This year, the market will be held in the same location as last season: 300 Chandler St., commonly re­cognized as the field across from the Tewks­bury Public Library.

In preparation, the complete food vendor list was recently released on the Market’s Facebook page. Food vendors this season include favorites from previous seasons, such as Cupcake City, the Whoopie Wagon, The Cookie Mon­stah, Polish Prince Piero­gi, and Thwaites Market.

Additionally, several new food vendors will be in at­tendance, including Empa­nada Dada, Kiss the Cook Mac and Cheese to Go, Drive-By Pies, Naturel Jui­cing LLC, and Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food.

In the days leading up to the first market date, the market’s Facebook page is featuring a different non-food vendor each day. So far, Tewksbury Florist and Greenery, Straigley Hand­made, and KC Styles Ac­cessories have been featured. Other non-food vendors at the market this season include Amy’s She-Shed Signs, Champagne Peaks, Woodworking La­dies, My Scrubs Don’t Suck, and Poet Up a Tree.

A complete list of all mar­ket vendors can be found on the Tewksbury Community Market website: www.tewksburymarket.com. Almost all of the vendors from the market’s 2020 season are confirmed to return this year.

Similar to last season, the market plans to follow any state, local, or federal guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Com­mu­nity Market, contact Community Outreach Li­brarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

