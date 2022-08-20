TEWKSBURY — Mary Alice “Allie” Mackey Casazza, a Tewksbury resident, turned 103 on Aug. 15. Recognized by her grandnephew, Tewksbury Select Board member, James Mackey, Casazza shared glimpses of her life.
Her secret is “food, faith, family, and wine,” said the centenarian.
Casazza was born in 1919 and came to Tewksbury in 1928. She has been blessed with good health and good genes; Casazza has a cousin in Wilmington who is 104.
Allie, as everyone calls her, loves the senior center and praises all of the programs that are offered.
“I loved going on the trips when Linda Brabant was the director,” said Casazza.
She enjoys playing cards, and recalled dances that she used to attend.
“I like waltz music,” Casazza said.
The Select Board prepared a citation for Casazza, recognizing her “dedication to the Town of Tewksbury for your many years of service to the public and countless volunteer efforts for the benefit of our community.”
She worked at the Tewksbury town hall in the treasurer’s office for 14 years, and recalls using an adding machine with a lever arm. All records were kept on paper. Casazza was also a precinct warden, helping out in town elections.
Casazza was part of the second graduating class of Tewksbury High, which at the time was in the now demolished Center School on Pleasant Street.
“I have only happy memories,” said Allie, though she was disappointed when she saw the rubble pile.
Casazza then graduated from the nursing program at Tewksbury Hospital in 1939 and worked in Boston before starting her family.
She has four daughters, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She lives independently and maintains her own home. She loves photographs and has album upon album of memories.
“Family is everything,” said Casazza, tearing up, emotional about the attention she was receiving. “I didn’t want a fuss.”
Widowed over 50 years, she says she has the best family in the world and appreciates all the support. Sister of Rita O’Brien Dee, she is one of three surviving siblings out of eight. Sister Rita and brother James F. Mackey, grandfather of Select Board member James Mackey, III, are ages 91 and 88 and active in their families and community.
Happy birthday, Allie!
