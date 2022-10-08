TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
She also discussed the potential for levying stricter compliance methods for as-built bonds, floating the potential for tying compliance to the issuance of occupancy permits.
The board reviewed an as-built approval and bond release for Atamian Honda at 150 Main St. The board voted to accept the as-built contingent on a revised plan showing plantings and greenery, at which point the $20,000 bond could be released.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review, land disturbance permit, and special permit at 30 Commerce Way. The industrial site was first presented in spring as an 87,000 square foot “industrial flex” building. Residents raised concerns about truck traffic and safety for pedestrians.
A peer review of the traffic impact assessment retained by the town found that there were no tractor trailer incidents in the area from 2017 to 2021, and concerns were satisfactorily addressed by the proponents, who said that they expect most deliveries to come from Route 495 via Old Main Street. The board voted to grant waivers and the permits with conditions.
The board conducted a site plan review for Wamesit Lanes at 434 Main St. The company is seeking to add 44 new paved employee parking spaces, a storage building, and a snow storage area on the old rail bed behind the building with the intention of freeing up parking for the public out front. The issue was continued to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a site plan and special permit application for MCP/Howland Burtt Owner at 3, 3R, and 4 Executive Place on the Andover/Tewksbury line. Original plans were reduced in square footage but increased in height, and a second warehouse was eliminated. The project is expected to be completed in a year with no current prospective tenants. The application was approved.
The board reviewed a site plan and special permit application at 2580 Main St. The former Wood Haven assisted living facility was hastily abandoned at the beginning of the year. The facility will be converted into 58 units of over-55 apartments. The footprint of the site will not change, and will have few staff onsite.
The proponent plans to include pickleball and shuffleboard courts in addition to community space. The board approved the application.
The board discussed a concept plan review at 821 Main St. The proponent is seeking to build a mixed-use development on the former French’s site; zoning was frozen under the old zoning bylaw. The board suggested that the proponent address perceived crowding and parking issues by eliminating the ground-floor commercial unit in the plan and revisit the board at a later date.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.