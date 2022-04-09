If you tuned in to the Oscars last week, you might have noticed Gloucester, Massachusetts received several mentions during the evening’s ceremony. The city served as both the fictional setting and real-life filming location for “CODA,” which took home the Academy’s top prize. Along with an underdog Best Picture win, the film also earned awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. The movie highlights the lives of fishermen on the North Shore, and used several Cape Ann locations as the backdrop of its story.
“CODA” follows a Gloucester fishing family struggling to stay afloat as climate change threatens local fisheries. The family is deaf, except for one hearing daughter who struggles between her role as her family’s interpreter and her dream to go to music school. The film’s title is an acronym for “child of deaf adults,” but the double entendre also refers to the Italian word coda, or the ending passage of a piece of music. 40% of the script is portrayed in American Sign Language and stars a predominantly deaf cast. The film features performances from Marlee Matlin — thirty-five years after her role in “Children of a Lesser God” made her the first deaf actor to be nominated for and win an Academy Award — and Troy Kotsur, who last week won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, making him only the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.
The film’s director Siân Heder, a Cambridge native and graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin, grew up visiting Gloucester and chose it as the setting for her film. Filming took place in Gloucester, Rockport, and Beverly, which lent authenticity to the portrayal of the fishing community. Heder worked with North Shore fishermen to understand the fishing process, and the cast rehearsed on real Cape Ann fishing boats for two weeks. Mostly decent Boston accents abound in the film, as do Subarus, the unofficial official car of New England.
Two of the major themes of “CODA” — fishing and music — are perfectly suited to its North Shore location, which has a thriving arts community. Beverly’s former Briscoe Middle School is transformed into Gloucester High School in the film; while the school is currently shuttered, the historic building is slated to be adapted into a mixed-use project for affordable housing designed for senior citizens and artists. The school’s theater will also be preserved as a performing arts space.
Other real-life locales feature in the film, including Pratty’s CAV Bar and the Seaport Grille, and filming took place at Henry’s Fine Foods in Beverly. Rockport’s Steel Derrick Quarry is an important setting as characters take a leap of faith — literally jumping off a cliff. The former granite quarry is privately owned and filmmakers received special permission to use the site. However, if you’d like to test your own nerves, visit nearby Little Parker Pit and cool down on a hot day. For those more inclined to observe than swim, the quarry at Halibut Point State Park offers stunning ocean views and massive tumbles of granite blocks right out to sea.
Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center serves as an important setting in the film’s penultimate moments. The 330-seat concert hall is the crown jewel of Rockport’s downtown, made possible through a $3 million endowment donated by its namesake Shalin Liu, a Taiwanese-American philanthropist with a passion for music education. The hall is a convincing stand-in for Boston’s Berklee College of Music, but look closely at the wooden panels in the background — they open not onto Boylston Street, but directly to the Atlantic Ocean. The venue was designed to invoke the North Shore’s natural beauty, from soaring beams that resemble ship rigging to stone walls that recall the region’s granite history. With world-class acoustic engineering and a stunning floor-to-ceiling window view looking onto Rockport Harbor behind the stage, the hall makes for spectacular evening concerts that draw artists of all genres from across the world.
Make your plans now to visit these “CODA” filming locations — movie lovers will surely be flocking to the North Shore this summer to explore the home of this year’s Best Picture.
