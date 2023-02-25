TEWKSBURY — This April’s annual town election has just one candidate who is seeking election for the open Housing Authority seat, Ryan Lloyd.
Lloyd has been a Tewksbury resident since childhood and graduated from Shawsheen Tech in 2009.
After high school, Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving our country for 12 years. During his time in the military, Lloyd earned an associate’s degree in Transportation from the Community College of the Air Force, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the American Military University.
After retiring from active duty in 2021, Lloyd continued his passion for community service by working for a brief time with State Representative David Robertson, and as the Tewksbury Town Organizer for the 2022 campaign of State Senator Barry Finegold.
Lloyd has been interested in the political field since he was 10 years old, and recalls, “I have always felt the calling to represent those who just want to be heard.”
His time spent working with both Rep. Robertson and Sen. Finegold encouraged him to begin his own campaign for office right here at home, in Tewksbury.
“I feel as a long time resident of Tewksbury and a veteran who has lived all around the world, I bring a different perspective and insight to situations and responsibilities of the Housing Authority Board,” stated Lloyd of his candidacy. “I grew up in a low-income family, so I know first hand a lot of the issues and concerns of those who rely on assistance from the state and town for help.”
After the election, the first issue Lloyd would address as a Housing Authority member would be to work with both the Town of Tewksbury and the state to create more housing options for those that need assistance, and to create better communication avenues for those in need to get assistance.
Lloyd feels the most important goal to achieve as a Housing Authority Board member would be to open better communication between the board, other officials, and the citizens of the community they serve. Doing this will allow the board to efficiently accomplish goals for the future.
To learn more about Lloyd’s candidacy, you can visit him on Facebook at Elect Ryan Lloyd. Voters can also contact Lloyd directly by email at lloydryan721@gmail.com.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations and general election information visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office by phone at 978-640-4355.
