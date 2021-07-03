TEWKSBURY — Graduating seniors from TMHS who earned the Seal of Biliteracy were recognized for their language proficiency during a special ceremony on May 27, 2021 with a certificate and braided cord. The ceremony was conducted by Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan, Seal of Biliteracy program administrator for the district, Karen Hodgson, ELL coordinator, and Sr. Graça Dudley of the World Language department, along with language instructors from TMHS.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by approved districts to recognize high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language.
Some students come to the program already having a heritage language in their skill set, while others participate in language classes for all four years of high school. Additionally, English language learners attain proficiency in English along with demonstrating mastery of their own native language.
In Tewksbury, French and Spanish languages are introduced in the 7th and 8th grades, with continuing opportunities for language, including AP levels, at the high school. Sticking with the program has its rewards.
Graduate Juliana Fisher said, “The best advice I could possibly give a student who may be considering the path to language proficiency is simply go for it. It is not as hard as it seems, it truly is about self-confidence, an interest in the subject, and a drive to reach a goal. Skills build on each other and every teacher truly does want to see each student grow and succeed”.
The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in California in 2012 as a way to recognize multilingual skills that students had acquired as an academic and marketable asset. In Massachusetts, the Language Opportunity Coalition (LOC) ran a pilot program for three years that culminated with Governor Charlie Baker signing the Massachusetts Seal into law on Nov. 22, 2017.
The LOOK ACT — Language Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition also appears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites. The program is voluntary for districts in Massachusetts but Tewksbury acted quickly and joined the program in its first year.
The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language, and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically diverse.
For English Language Learners, the Seal rewards students who attain biliteracy in English and their native language. For World Language Learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to develop proficiency rather than grades.
Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and appreciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.
As graduate Nabil Barkallah described his experience learning French all four years, it was “always engaging and interactive, and learning about other cultures was a very enlightening experience.”
As part of the program, the Commonwealth hopes that SOBL learners will consider returning as teachers someday and be able to connect with students who need role models and instructors conversant in their language, as well as having cultural awareness. Regardless of profession, the Seal of Biliteracy shows prospective higher education institutions and employers that a student has completed a rigorous course of study.
Graduate Kunal Pal said, “I plan on double-majoring in Mathematics and Spanish at Williams College with the hope to become a math professor, judge, or a neurologist. I’m still trying to figure out what I will do with my life, but I know that I want to continue with Spanish into college because of the amount of fun I have had with the language in high school.”
Data shows that for a learner to achieve an intermediate-mid level of language proficiency it requires at least a four-year program of study. An intermediate-mid level of proficiency means that the student can “function” with the language. Graduate Ryan Rosenberg explained that the test of language proficiency covers reading, writing, speaking and listening.
“I never liked standardized tests and felt that they only really tested how good you were at taking a test rather than how good you were at the actual subject, but I feel that the STAMP (Standards-Based Measurement of Proficiency) test did its best out of all the standardized tests I have taken (AP, SAT, MCAS) to properly assess my ability to understand Spanish,” said Rosenberg.
Rosenberg plans to attend UMASS Amherst to study law.
The 2021 TMHS award recipients are as follows:
Biliteracy Achievement Certificate
For French and English: Trinity Gustin, Lovens Lamousnery
For Portuguese and English: Thalita Madeiros
For German: Kaitlin Macdonald
For Spanish and English: Alyssa Boudreau, Caesar Barboa, Vanessa Flynn, Michelle Hinkle, Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo
MA State Seal
For French and English: Nabil Barkallah
For Portuguese and English: Maria Da Silva, Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo
For Spanish and English: Hailey Arsenault, Maria Da Silva, Iris Diaz-Archilla, Juliana Fisher, las Johnston, Kaitlin Macdonald, Matthew Martin, Elias Melki, Hugo Melo dos Santos, Conor Moynihan. Derek Munroe, Shayne O’Neil, Ryan Rosenberg, Sabtari Sabir, Erin Sands
State Seal with Distinction
Portuguese and English: Hugo Melo dos Santos
For Marathi and English: Mihir Bagul
For Spanish and English: Kunal Pal
