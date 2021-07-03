TMHS students were recognized for their foreign language competency as Seal of Biliteracy recipients during the 2021 graduation. Back row: Conor Moynihan, Caesar Barboa, Ryan Rosenberg, Derek Munroe, Nabil Barkallah, Kunal Pal, Nick Jonhston; front row: Sra. Dudley, Matthew Martins, Michelle Hinkle, Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo, Iris Diaz-Archilla, María da Silva, Sabtari Sabir, Shayne O'Neil, Kaitlin Macdonald, Elias Melki, Karen Hodgson, Mme Ryan (not pictured: Trinity Gustin, Lovens Lamousnery, Vanessa Flynn, and Julianna Fisher). (courtesy photo)