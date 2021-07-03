TMHS students were recognized for their foreign language competency as Seal of Biliteracy recipients during the 2021 graduation

TMHS students were recognized for their foreign language competency as Seal of Biliteracy recipients during the 2021 graduation. Back row: Conor Moynihan, Caesar Barboa, Ryan Rosenberg, Derek Munroe, Nabil Barkallah, Kunal Pal, Nick Jonhston; front row: Sra. Dudley, Matthew Martins, Michelle Hinkle, Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo, Iris Diaz-Archilla, María da Silva, Sabtari Sabir, Shayne O'Neil, Kaitlin Macdonald, Elias Melki, Karen Hodgson, Mme Ryan (not pictured: Trinity Gustin, Lovens Lamousnery, Vanessa Flynn, and Julianna Fisher). (courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — Gradu­ating seniors from TMHS who earned the Seal of Bi­literacy were recognized for their language proficiency during a special ceremony on May 27, 2021 with a certificate and braided cord. The ceremony was conducted by Assistant Superin­ten­dent Brenda Theriault-Regan, Seal of Biliteracy program administrator for the district, Karen Hodg­son, ELL coordinator, and Sr. Graça Dudley of the World Language de­partment, along with language instructors from TMHS.

According to the Mas­sachusetts Department of Elementary and Sec­ondary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by ap­proved districts to recognize high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language.

Some students come to the program already hav­ing a heritage language in their skill set, while others participate in language classes for all four years of high school. Additionally, Eng­lish language learners attain proficiency in Eng­lish along with demonstrating mastery of their own native language.

In Tewksbury, French and Spanish languages are introduced in the 7th and 8th grades, with continuing opportunities for language, including AP levels, at the high school. Sticking with the program has its rewards.

Graduate Juliana Fish­er said, “The best advice I could possibly give a student who may be considering the path to language proficiency is simply go for it. It is not as hard as it seems, it truly is about self-confidence, an interest in the subject, and a drive to reach a goal. Skills build on each other and every teacher truly does want to see each student grow and succeed”.

The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in Califor­nia in 2012 as a way to recognize multilingual skills that students had acquired as an academic and marketable asset. In Massachusetts, the Lang­uage Opportunity Coali­tion (LOC) ran a pilot pro­gram for three years that culminated with Gov­ernor Charlie Baker sign­ing the Massachusetts Seal into law on Nov. 22, 2017.

The LOOK ACT — Lang­uage Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition al­so appears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites. The program is voluntary for districts in Massachu­setts but Tewksbury act­ed quickly and joined the program in its first year.

The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language, and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically diverse.

For English Language Learners, the Seal re­wards students who attain biliteracy in English and their native language. For World Language Learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to de­velop proficiency rather than grades. 

Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and appreciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.

As graduate Nabil Bar­kallah described his experience learning French all four years, it was “always engaging and interactive, and learning about other cultures was a very en­lightening experience.”

As part of the program, the Commonwealth hopes that SOBL learners will consider returning as teachers someday and be able to connect with students who need role models and instructors conversant in their language, as well as having cultural awareness. Regardless of profession, the Seal of Bi­literacy shows prospective higher education institutions and employers that a student has completed a rigorous course of study.

Graduate Kunal Pal said, “I plan on double-majoring in Mathematics and Spanish at Williams Col­lege with the hope to be­come a math professor, judge, or a neurologist. I’m still trying to figure out what I will do with my life, but I know that I want to continue with Spanish into college because of the amount of fun I have had with the language in high school.”

Data shows that for a learner to achieve an in­termediate-mid level of language proficiency it re­quires at least a four-year program of study. An in­termediate-mid level of pro­ficiency means that the student can “function” with the language. Gra­duate Ryan Rosenberg ex­plained that the test of language proficiency covers reading, writing, speak­ing and listening.

“I never liked standardized tests and felt that they only really tested how good you were at taking a test rather than how good you were at the actual subject, but I feel that the STAMP (Standards-Based Measurement of Pro­ficiency) test did its best out of all the standardized tests I have taken (AP, SAT, MCAS) to properly assess my ability to understand Spanish,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg plans to at­tend UMASS Amherst to study law.

The 2021 TMHS award re­cipients are as follows:

Biliteracy Achievement Certificate

For French and Eng­lish: Trinity Gustin, Lov­ens Lamousnery

For Portuguese and Eng­lish: Thalita Madeiros 

For German: Kaitlin Mac­donald

For Spanish and English: Alyssa Boudreau, Caesar Bar­boa, Vanessa Flynn, Michelle Hinkle, Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo 

MA State Seal

For French and English: Nabil Barkallah 

For Portuguese and Eng­lish: Maria Da Silva, Gab­riella Schubert-Raimundo

For Spanish and English: Hailey Arsenault, Maria Da Silva, Iris Diaz-Archil­la, Juliana Fisher, ­las Johnston, Kaitlin Macdon­ald, Matthew Martin, Eli­as Melki, Hugo Melo dos Santos, Conor Moynihan. Derek Munroe, Shayne O’Neil, Ryan Rosenberg, Sabtari Sabir, Erin Sands

State Seal with Distinction

Portuguese and Eng­lish: Hugo Melo dos San­tos 

For Marathi and Eng­lish: Mihir Bagul 

For Spanish and English: Kunal Pal

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.