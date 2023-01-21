Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
Painted by John Frederick Kensett in 1855, the falls are rocky and rushing. Kensett was a painter of falls, having visited Niagara several times and painting other significant eastern falls, according to the Museum of Fine Arts webpage.
Legend has it that Bash-Bish was a Mohican woman who was accused of adultery and was cruelly sent over the falls to her death. A ring of butterflies was seen as a halo over her head as she perished, according to this legend, and some believe the falls are haunted.
There are two access points to Bash Bish: one from Massachusetts and one from New York. We chose the New York Taconic State Park entrance for its less rugged trail. Taconic State Park is only a few minutes over the border from Massachusetts. The parking lot is free and there is no charge to access the falls.
From the parking lot, we walked the three-quarter mile incline trail. The trail is well worn but does have rocks and roots. If you have hiking poles you might find them useful. It was fun to straddle the Massachusetts and New York state border as we hiked up.
The falls were roaring with spring-fed run off from Mt. Washington, spilling into an emerald pool below. Despite the cold, it was a bright day and the water was sparkling. The creek below is so clear that the bottom is visible. Pools of slate gray with a hint of blue dotted the river in pockets thanks to the many boulders and flat rocks.
Swimming is prohibited, but it is oh so obvious why the attraction is there. The water is crystal and inviting in the gorge. Sadly, due to many hikers and swimmers falling to their deaths, hiking to the top is not encouraged. The state park has erected fencing to discourage access.
The area around the falls, while now part of the state park, used to be a recreation area for New York and Massachusetts travelers. Cabins along the ravine gave way to a large inn that was built on the steep side of Cedar Mountain, located at the very top of the falls. In the 18th century visitors knew of the falls, and by 1850, Swiss-style cabins had been built for tourists. In the 1860s, and thanks to the well-established rail service from New York City, a large estate was built on what is now the parking lot area, and land was purchased for preservations and public enjoyment.
Taconic State Park is worthy of a trip itself. The area is beautiful with rolling hills, farms, and horse paddocks. Having never visited this intersection of Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, the area is truly a gem and day-trip worthy.
The hamlet of Copake Falls has an iron works tour, camping area, and hiking trails. The Harlem Valley Rail trail starts at the Taconic State Park lot and runs in two 14 miles sections. In warmer weather we would absolutely return to explore this area more and enjoy the amenities it provides.
