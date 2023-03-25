TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory committee held a series of listening sessions last week virtually and in-person to help town leadership and strategic partners develop Smart Goals as part of a community health grant through Winchester Hospital.
Using responses to a town survey from spring of 2022, the committee has been working to respond to community data regarding how Tewksbury is doing as an inclusive community. The survey was launched on March 16, 2022 to learn more about experiences and perceptions in the community relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Approximately 300 people responded to the survey, mostly residents, though some persons identified themselves as working in the town.
The grant, awarded to Tewksbury’s Front Line Initiative, will support a new program called Building LGBTQ+ Community Visibility and Resiliency, in partnership with the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee and the Tewksbury Council on Aging.
A series of workshops and evidence-based trainings will be implemented to bring visibility and resiliency skills buil-ding opportunities to the LGBTQIA+ community in Tewksbury.
The sessions were moderated by Matthew Page-Shelton, Front Line executive director and member of the committee. Page-Shelton introduced the purpose of the session and welcomed attendees to circulate the room, visiting stations to review survey responses and add their own notes.
Survey data was compiled by the community development department and four questions were addressed in the sessions regarding feeling a sense of belonging in Tewksbury, the ability to be one’s authentic self in the community, feeling that Tewksbury is an inclusive place to live, and level of comfort attending public events.
Page-Shelton said, “We want to know where we stand, and where we want to be as a community.”
Page-Shelton explained that historically, queer resources have been only available in Boston, and it makes sense to work to bring more resources to Tewksbury and the Merrimack Valley.
Representatives of town committees and boards were in attendance along with community members including DEI chairperson and Select Board member Jayne Wellman. Prevention Program Manager Maria Ruggiero, whose work involves substance use prevention and mental health resources through the Tewksbury Police Department, shared that surveys are also being conducted, with parental permission, for grades 7-12 to gather information about attitudes and needs in that population.
Page-Shelton asked the group about issues in the community and how, for example, businesses could be more welcoming. One issue that was raised was accessibility to LGBTQ+ qualified practitioners, whether medical or mental health.
“It would be great to have a pamphlet or resource guide. Just because a practitioner ‘likes’ gay people does not mean they are clinically skilled to address our needs,” said Mason Dunn, vice chairperson of the committee.
Other attendees discussed the desire to have resources that are queer friendly.
“I’d be grateful for a contractor who is not going to call me ‘little lady’ when they come to my house,” said an attendee.
The topic of safe gathering spaces was also discussed, including approaching local businesses to offer LGBTQ+ events.
“Why not a bowling league? It would be great if there was a watering hole that catered to us,” said another attendee.
Safety in the schools for gender nonconforming students was also brought up.
“Students need to feel safe and accepted for who they are,” said Erin Kelley, a member of the committee.
Attendees discussed the importance of having events all through the year, not just during Pride Month in June, and making it known that businesses and places of worship are LGBTQ+ friendly.
One resident said, “I see rainbow flags on many churches in Andover, but none here in Tewksbury.”
Another resident said that not having children made them feel excluded from awareness of many events that go on in town.
“Tewksbury says it is family friendly, but the message is around traditional nuclear families. Our family looks different,” said a resident.
The topic of resources for older adults also was raised, including questions about the education and preparedness of our first responders.
“If emergency services has to come to my house and my husband is in the other room, I want to know that the EMT will not have an issue with treating either of us,” stated one resident.
Page-Shelton stated that the Tewksbury Police Department is at the leading edge of communities that educate their officers.
“Chief (Ryan) Columbus is extremely forward thinking,” said Page-Shelton.
Further, clinicians work with the police department to refer residents to mental health and substance use resources when it becomes apparent that a resource-based approach would be the right course of action. The police department is considered a “safe space” in the community for all residents.
For any resident interested in joining the DEI committee or attending a meeting, visit the town website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/539/Tewksbury-Diversity-Equity-Inclusion-Adv
