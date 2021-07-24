#SHOP978

TEWKSBURY — Ramp­ing up support for local businesses, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Com­merce has launched the #Shop978 initiative. Resi­dents are encouraged to patronize local businesses and can take a pledge to “#shop978” and be en­tered to win prizes.

The program promotes “eat, shop, and dine” to keep small businesses in Greater Lowell afloat during these challenging times. For the next three months, July through Sep­tember, businesses are encouraged to list themselves, free of charge, at Shop978.org. Whether a re­tailer, restaurant or cultural institution, a listing will be added to a map of participants. Residents who register will be en­tered to win a gift card from a local business.

The Greater Lo­well Chamber of Commerce serves the communities of Billerica, Chelms­ford, Dracut, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, Westford, and Lowell. Participants in the program are also of­fering discounts and promotions, such at 10 percent off orders at Wicked Cornhole or a tuition promotion for new enrollment at The Self Defense Institute in Tewksbury.

Lowell’s Purple Carrot Bread Co., a participant in Tewksbury’s Commu­ni­ty Market, is offering a $3 discount with the purchase of a bakery box, and Lowell’s Athenian Corner restaurant offers 10 percent off of the food portion of your res­taurant bill.

The program is part of a larger MyLocalMA program funded by the Mas­sachusetts Office of Tra­vel and Tourism’s recovery grant program. Sup­port for main streets and downtown locations are part of the larger post-COVID 19 recovery initiative, encouraging residents to “put your money where your heart is” and spend where possible with small, local merchants.

Examples of ways to help include pledging to have one take out meal from your town’s restaurants each week, purchase a good or service locally in­stead of from an e-commerce site, and consider giving a gift card from a local restaurant as a gesture to a friend.

Greater Lowell Cham­ber of Com­merce CEO Dan­ielle McFadden said, “#Shop978 is a great op­portunity for the community to come together to support Tewksbury's lo­cal businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.”

The program runs through Sept. 1 and ev­ery­one is encouraged to promote the campaign by using hashtag #Shop978.

