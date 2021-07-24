TEWKSBURY — Ramping up support for local businesses, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce has launched the #Shop978 initiative. Residents are encouraged to patronize local businesses and can take a pledge to “#shop978” and be entered to win prizes.
The program promotes “eat, shop, and dine” to keep small businesses in Greater Lowell afloat during these challenging times. For the next three months, July through September, businesses are encouraged to list themselves, free of charge, at Shop978.org. Whether a retailer, restaurant or cultural institution, a listing will be added to a map of participants. Residents who register will be entered to win a gift card from a local business.
The Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce serves the communities of Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, Westford, and Lowell. Participants in the program are also offering discounts and promotions, such at 10 percent off orders at Wicked Cornhole or a tuition promotion for new enrollment at The Self Defense Institute in Tewksbury.
Lowell’s Purple Carrot Bread Co., a participant in Tewksbury’s Community Market, is offering a $3 discount with the purchase of a bakery box, and Lowell’s Athenian Corner restaurant offers 10 percent off of the food portion of your restaurant bill.
The program is part of a larger MyLocalMA program funded by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s recovery grant program. Support for main streets and downtown locations are part of the larger post-COVID 19 recovery initiative, encouraging residents to “put your money where your heart is” and spend where possible with small, local merchants.
Examples of ways to help include pledging to have one take out meal from your town’s restaurants each week, purchase a good or service locally instead of from an e-commerce site, and consider giving a gift card from a local restaurant as a gesture to a friend.
Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce CEO Danielle McFadden said, “#Shop978 is a great opportunity for the community to come together to support Tewksbury's local businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.”
The program runs through Sept. 1 and everyone is encouraged to promote the campaign by using hashtag #Shop978.
