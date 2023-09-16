Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Police De­part­ment announced sev­eral initiatives focused on forging strong relationships with residents in the community. From public safety night to pizza with a cop to introducing a law enforcement track at the high school, Chief Ryan Col­umbus wants people to know that the TPD is here for them.

Tewksbury police officers will be at Living­ston Park on Wednes­day, Sept. 13 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. to share free pizza with the community. This event, modeled on the national “Coffee with a Cop” program, is being sponsored by Wic­ked Cheesy and the Tewks­bury Police Athle­tic League. The rain date for the event is Wednes­day, Sept. 27.

“The Tewksbury Police Department is committed to building relationships with members of our community and to fostering positive interactions,” said Chief Col­umbus.

This event comes on the heels of the launch of a Community Engage­ment Unit by the TPD. Announced just last week, the goal of this special unit is to create better connections between the police department and the community it serves.

The Community En­gage­ment Unit seeks to en­hance public safety and trust by connecting law enforcement and re­si­dents, according to a press release from the TPD. The unit will be staffed by Sgt. Peter Mur­ray, Officer Jennie Welch, Officer Matthew O’Brien, Sgt. Lauren Strong, Offi­cer Mike Jones, and Offi­cer Jacob Saad.

Through strategic programs, education, and the dissemination of pub­lic information, members of the Community En­gagement Unit will work to interact with residents, businesses, youth, seniors, and community organizations to network, raise crime prevention awareness, build relationships, and im­prove quality of life in Tewks­bury.

"Our goal is for our department and residents to learn more about one another, and better un­derstand one another's concerns and challen­ges," said Chief Colum­bus. "We are al­ways looking for ways to better serve our community, increase positive in­ter­actions, identify problems, and work with residents.”

Columbus and Super­in­tendent Brenda Ther­iault-Regan are also collaborating to offer students an introduction to the field of criminal justice through an elective class at Tewksbury Me­morial High School.

Pathways to Criminal Justice was established at Tewksbury Memorial High School in the 2021-2022 school year, and is being offered this year as a full-semester elective. The course is offered to students who have an interest in criminal justice either as a topic or as a potential career path. The course will also expose students to related criminal justice or law enforcement fields.

Students will participate in an accredited online Introduction to Criminal Justice course coupled with in-person lessons and presentations. Students will learn about the operations of the Tewksbury Police Department and departmental units such as Criminal Bureau Detec­tives, the K-9 Unit, the Traffic Unit, the Drone Unit, the Narcotics Unit, and the Patrol Division.

Interagency partnerships will provide guest presenters from the FBI, DEA, Middlesex District Attorney’s Of­fice, Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, and various NEMLEC units.

According to Colum­bus, many students have secured internships and senior project placements as a result of the class.

During a recent interview on WBZ’s Night­side with Dan Rea, Col­umbus and Theriault-Regan spoke about the program.

“We looked at how in­ternships could be en­hanced,” said Colum­bus, who used the al­ready successful Citi­zens Po­lice Academy as a model.

“Policing is in a critical moment in hiring, and we have to think outside the box,” added the chief, who was clear to say the program is not just about being a police officer.

He continued, “It is about building relationships when we see kids at different events throughout the year. We show up at everyone’s worst mo­ment. So, the more positive interactions we can have where people can see us as human beings, and people know they can come to us for help, it’s a win.”

Theriault-Regan said that while the criminal justice pathway might lead some students to become officers, the main goal is partnering with real-life law enforcement and criminal justice professionals so students know all the career options open to them.

