TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met last week for a brief meeting. Members Eric Ryder and Jay Delaney were not present, so the board did not have a voting quorum. Four hearings were continued to future meetings.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination for a development project at 1325 Main St. The proponents explained that they need a wording change in their permit to be able to develop townhouse units in stages; they are hoping to begin selling or renting out units while still in construction on other units, and want occupancy permits so they are able to file affordable housing paperwork with the state.
The board was divided on whether or not the change was needed for the developer to be able to file the paperwork. Chairman Steve Johnson noted that the town can count the new units as affordable housing stock prior to construction as soon as the paperwork is filed.
The board decided to move the discussion to the next meeting to give the developer time to gather more information.
The board heard a landscape discussion for 4 Sarina’s Way. Residents of the development are having disagreements over who is responsible for eradicating a bamboo weed; several claimed that the bamboo invaded from the wetlands.
“Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” said board member Robert Fowler.
An abutter explained that his garden has been overtaken by the weeds. The residents’ association of Sarina’s Way and Tewksbury Dental Associates are in conflict over the division of funding for landscaping.
“This isn’t an ‘us’ problem,” said Johnson.
“We approved this with certain conditions... you folks and the dentist’s office need to go back to your attorneys ...[and make clear] who is responsible for what.”
The board planned to check back in with the parties in spring 2020.
Committee business continued to the next meeting are a family suite special permit at 20 Debra Drive; a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St.; and a modification of site plan special permit at Wamesit Lanes.
A site plan special permit discussion for Burtt Road was continued to the board’s Nov. 4 meeting.
The next meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.