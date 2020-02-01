Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Sel­ectmen met last on Tues­day, Jan. 21 to make board and committee ap­pointments and to hear the Town Manager’s goals for the year.

The board renewed a class license for Wings Used Auto Parts and a non-renewal class license for New England Colli­sion Service Center, a formality. All paperwork was submitted.

The board approved signatures for the warrant for the presidential primary in order for the Town Clerk to post the ballots. The Democratic, Republican, and Liber­tarian primaries will all be held on March 3, 2020. Early voting will be held Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Early voting is op­en to all registered voters; no excuse is re­quired.

Registered voters wishing to vote by mail may submit an early ballot ap­plication to the Town Clerk. A family member may submit one on the voter’s behalf. Early ballots will be mailed at the beginning of the early voting period, no earlier than Feb. 24.

If you will be out of town on election day, have a disability, or have a religious observance which prevents you from going to your polling place, you qualify for an absentee ballot. Absentee voting ends on Monday, March 2, at noon.

The board reviewed ap­plications for residents interested in joining boards and committees. There were four applicants for two openings on the Conservation Commis­sion. The board appointed James McMullen and Dan Ronan to the commission. There were five applicants for two seats on the Council on Aging. The board appointed Arthur Costa and Donna Bell. The board appointed Juan Morillo to fill one vacancy on the Economic Devel­opment Committee. The board appointed Michael McLaughlin to the His­toric Commission.

The board appointed Pau­la Blois to the Local Hou­sing Partnership. The board appointed Tracy Skahan to the Cultural Council. The Public E­vents Committee has two vacancies, but no applicants; the board reposted the positions. The board appointed Sharon Shee­han and Tracy Skahan to the Beautification Com­mit­tee. The board appoin­ted Lorna Garey to the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee.

Town Manager Richard Montuori outlined his goals and objectives for the year ahead. Capital projects and improvement plans include starting construction on the new center fire station; hiring a designer, completing a design, and se­curing funding for im­provements to construct the DPW and school main­tenance facility; and hiring staff to start operations at the Re­gional Emergency Com­munications Center.

Additionally, plans in­clude starting construction on the new elementary school, securing fun­ding for renovations to the Ella Flemings School, and seeking state funding to complete improvements on Route 38, as well as addressing compliance with the federal stormwater permit, wor­king on land reuse par­cels, improving employee and building safety, planning mobility issues, and completing community preservation projects.

Montuori is also planning to develop and up­date policies and bylaws by working with the board to appoint a committee to review and update town bylaws and recommend changes, and to continue working on land transfers from the state to bring a conclusion to the cemetery land transfer.

In budgets, operations, and administration, Mon­tuori’s priorities include hiring a new police chief, completing a successful FY21 budget, consolidating utility building for de­partments, and advertising and completing the sale of certain town land to abutters who have shown interest in parcels adjoining their property. This process happens through Town Meeting.

Additionally, he plans to complete the Commu­nity Emergency Man­age­ment Plan with the fire chief, complete the Disaster Recovery Plan with the IT manager, work with the human re­sources director to provide further training for all employees, and work with the assistant Town Manager to allow for grant opportunities in the future through a new Commonwealth Commu­nity Compact.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020 at Tewks­bury Town Hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.