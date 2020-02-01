TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met last on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to make board and committee appointments and to hear the Town Manager’s goals for the year.
The board renewed a class license for Wings Used Auto Parts and a non-renewal class license for New England Collision Service Center, a formality. All paperwork was submitted.
The board approved signatures for the warrant for the presidential primary in order for the Town Clerk to post the ballots. The Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian primaries will all be held on March 3, 2020. Early voting will be held Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Early voting is open to all registered voters; no excuse is required.
Registered voters wishing to vote by mail may submit an early ballot application to the Town Clerk. A family member may submit one on the voter’s behalf. Early ballots will be mailed at the beginning of the early voting period, no earlier than Feb. 24.
If you will be out of town on election day, have a disability, or have a religious observance which prevents you from going to your polling place, you qualify for an absentee ballot. Absentee voting ends on Monday, March 2, at noon.
The board reviewed applications for residents interested in joining boards and committees. There were four applicants for two openings on the Conservation Commission. The board appointed James McMullen and Dan Ronan to the commission. There were five applicants for two seats on the Council on Aging. The board appointed Arthur Costa and Donna Bell. The board appointed Juan Morillo to fill one vacancy on the Economic Development Committee. The board appointed Michael McLaughlin to the Historic Commission.
The board appointed Paula Blois to the Local Housing Partnership. The board appointed Tracy Skahan to the Cultural Council. The Public Events Committee has two vacancies, but no applicants; the board reposted the positions. The board appointed Sharon Sheehan and Tracy Skahan to the Beautification Committee. The board appointed Lorna Garey to the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee.
Town Manager Richard Montuori outlined his goals and objectives for the year ahead. Capital projects and improvement plans include starting construction on the new center fire station; hiring a designer, completing a design, and securing funding for improvements to construct the DPW and school maintenance facility; and hiring staff to start operations at the Regional Emergency Communications Center.
Additionally, plans include starting construction on the new elementary school, securing funding for renovations to the Ella Flemings School, and seeking state funding to complete improvements on Route 38, as well as addressing compliance with the federal stormwater permit, working on land reuse parcels, improving employee and building safety, planning mobility issues, and completing community preservation projects.
Montuori is also planning to develop and update policies and bylaws by working with the board to appoint a committee to review and update town bylaws and recommend changes, and to continue working on land transfers from the state to bring a conclusion to the cemetery land transfer.
In budgets, operations, and administration, Montuori’s priorities include hiring a new police chief, completing a successful FY21 budget, consolidating utility building for departments, and advertising and completing the sale of certain town land to abutters who have shown interest in parcels adjoining their property. This process happens through Town Meeting.
Additionally, he plans to complete the Community Emergency Management Plan with the fire chief, complete the Disaster Recovery Plan with the IT manager, work with the human resources director to provide further training for all employees, and work with the assistant Town Manager to allow for grant opportunities in the future through a new Commonwealth Community Compact.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020 at Tewksbury Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.