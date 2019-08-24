TEWKSBURY — Students may have been on vacation this summer, but the Tewksbury School Committee was hard at work addressing policies and honoring some of the district’s high-achievers.
The committee recognized the 2019 TPS retirees. Also acknowledged was the Wynn Middle School’s second place win at the Greater Lowell Regional Knowledge Bowl, the Wynn math team’s second place finish in the Intermediate Math League, and student essayists who laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery during the Wynn Middle School Washington D.C. trip.
The committee additionally acknowledged the Wynn Middle School Drama Club’s gold medal win at the 2019 Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild Middle School Festival for their play titled “An Absolutely True Story (As Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars).”
The committee reviewed updates to the student handbooks for all district schools.
The administration of the extended day program was contracted with AlphaBEST Education, Inc., a company which operates extended day programs and summer camps in 12 states. The initial launch was met with some controversy as parents from the Tewksbury Special Education PAC expressed concerns about the quality and management of programs for their children. The committee took the comments under advisement.
The committee accepted a $500 donation for STEM programs at the Loella F. Dewing Elementary School from the Exxon-Mobil Educational Alliance Program through John Sergeant, manager of Tewksbury Mobil. The committee also recognized the Corning Foundation’s grant to support STEM programs. Corning Incorporated’s life sciences division is based out of Tewksbury.
On July 24, Dennis Francis resigned his position as committee chair. Vice chair Keith Sullivan was elected by the committee as the new chair.
“Thank you to my fellow School Committee members for their faith and confidence,” said Sullivan. “I certainly look forward to serving the residents in the position of chairman as thoughtfully and diligently as my predecessor.”
Board member Jamie Cutelis was elected as vice chair, and Shannon Demos was elected as clerk. The committee voted to request a joint meeting with the selectmen to vote to select an individual to fill the vacancy until the next town election.
Looking forward, according to Superintendent Christopher Malone, the committee will be “developing annual school improvement plans and preparing for the opening of school.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.