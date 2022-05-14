Dale Chihuly has been transformative in the craft of glassblowing since the 1960s when he became interested in art and the magic of glass. Installations of his works are found all over the world, from the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, to botanical gardens in Singapore, Kew Gardens in England, to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Even the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has the giant Lime Green Icicle tower in the Shapiro Courtyard.
A recent visit to Seattle provided the opportunity to visit the Chihuly Garden and Glass permanent installation, located conveniently at the base of the iconic Space Needle. The museum is filled with examples of Chihuly’s work and crosses a spectrum of forms, including bowls, baskets, balls, and spires.
Chihuly, a Washington state native, studied at the University of Washington and later at Rhode Island School of Design. He is known as both a glassblower and artist, but also as an innovator in glass blowing techniques.
After losing the sight in one eye and sustaining a shoulder injury, Chihuly turned to directing other artisans to help execute his glassblowing. He co-founded the Pilchuck Glass School which is now the leading institution for blown glass studies, located near Seattle.
His artistic direction and entrepreneurial spirit led to increased public access to his massive works. The museum in Seattle provides a chance to get up close to the sparkle and color of his incredible designs.
Laid out on black plexiglass for maximum reflection, installations such as Winter Brilliance, inspired by icicles and designed for a holiday window for Barney’s New York in 2015, the sculpture is fantastical and brilliant, just as its name implies. The icicle form was developed by Chihuly as a technique, using metal forms or trees onto which the icicles are attached.
In the Sealife Room, Chihuly’s love of the ocean and his Pacific Northwest upbringing comes alive in a giant 15 foot seafoam tower; creatures and kelp are depicted in their flowing forms, intertwined in a sculpture that looks like it is in motion.
As the series of eight connected galleries moves the visitor through the collections, each is as breathtaking as the next. While the well-known and room-sized installation of Mille Fiori evokes images familiar in nature, it is at the same time fanciful and brilliant.
Bursting with spectacular hues of green, yellow, purple, and red, one might imagine a scene from a Dr. Seuss landscape. Chihuly used his mother’s garden for influence of palette and form. Mille Fiori means 1000 flowers in Italian, and the forms, while not replicas of flowers, give the image of a billowing field of flowers in an abstract manner.
Many of Chihuly’s works are displayed outdoors. Known as environmental works of art, the weather impervious glass structures integrate into landscapes, changing with the light of day and seasons to constantly transform and reflect the spaces around them.
Locally, Chihuly works may be viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and at the RISD Museum in Providence. A giant Chihuly chandelier is in the lobby of the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford.
The Currier Museum of Art in New Hampshire has a glass vase blown by Chihuly, and the Portland Museum of Art in Maine has several blown baskets, a watercolor, and cylinder by Chihuly in their collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.