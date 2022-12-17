TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met to discuss changes to the town’s retail marijuana license approval process.
The board approved a one day liquor license for the Council on Aging’s holiday party.
The state delegation is bringing the town’s home rule petition to the state to change the board’s name from Board of Selectmen to Select Board. When the petition is finalized, the town will be able to use the new name in the town charter and bylaws, as well as ballots.
The board approved a change of manager and change of hours amendment for Cracker Barrel at 1795 Andover St. The restaurant, which recently traded its wine and malt liquor license for a full liquor license, will be opening and serving alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays for brunch; sales will start at 11 a.m. on all other days.
The board held its annual tax rate classification hearing with Town Assessor Joanne Foley.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Jay Delaney wanted to know if board members needed to abstain from voting on a marijuana license application in which a friend or relative was involved. Town Manager Richard Montuori said that any town official with a potential ethics violation should consult the state ethics commission for guidance.
Chair Todd Johnson added that board ethics bind members in every decision they make, and that members need to be responsible to hold themselves “to the highest standards possible,” he said.
The board reviewed several updates to the town’s retail marijuana bylaw; members decided to rethink how the town goes about approving and allocating the town’s three licenses after a large number of proposals for new establishments arose. Rather than taking applications on a first come, first served basis, the board will instead set a list of criteria for applicants to meet in order to be considered. After meeting the state’s requirements, the board will look at the following additional operational requirements, including: demonstrated relevant experience in the cannabis industry, no disqualifying criminal convictions among stakeholders, compatibility of the proposed location with the neighborhood and geographic location, traffic and parking impacts and mitigation plans, a security plan meeting or exceeding state standards, an opening schedule, and a business plan, financial records, and other documentation supporting the business’s likelihood of success.
Proponents will also need to gain site plan approval from the Planning Board before coming before the Select Board for a license approval. Once the attorney general approves the bylaw changes made at Town Meeting in October, proponents will be able to present completed applications to the town. Members voted to accept the revisions.
In board reports, member James Mackey reminded residents to take advantage of the town’s Community Choice Power Supply program as National Grid rates soar.
Member Jayne Wellman congratulated the TMHS girls volleyball team for their win at the Division III state championship and encouraged residents to get out on town trails and check out the Winter Tree Walk through Jan. 1, 2023 — wooded areas have been decorated by community groups at Rogers Park, the Chandler Well Fields, and the Pinnacle Loop.
Johnson thanked the police unions, the Tewksbury Police Benevolent Association, and the Police Athletic League for their support of Thanksgiving meals for 100 families through the Tewksbury Community Pantry.
To view the meeting packet, visit tewksbury-ma.gov, or watch the meeting at www.youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
