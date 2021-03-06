TEWKSBURY — In the course of a routine inspection by the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Wamesit Lanes was found to be in violation of several Massachusetts statutes relative to COVID-19 safety protocols. At issue was the observation by ABCC investigators that numerous patrons on the premises were not wearing facial coverings.
According to the findings of fact, investigators observed that “individuals in the first few lanes were not wearing any facial coverings” and “on the approximately 25 remaining lanes, investigators observed bowlers and individuals waiting to bowl, without any facial coverings.
“Of the approximately 60 individuals in the bowling lanes area, investigators observed fewer than 10 persons wearing facial coverings while either actively bowling or seated waiting to bowl.”
The report did say that “patrons and employees outside the bowling area wore facial coverings.”
The report went on to say “when approached by investigators, Donald MacLaren, manager and licensee of the business, stated that some people refuse to wear a facial covering and his employees had been instructed not to engage in any verbal confrontations with these patrons.”
At the commission hearing, according to the ABCC documents, “MacLaren testified that the patrons bowling on the night of the investigator’s inspection were league bowlers who had previously been informed as to mask requirements. He [MacLaren] acknowledged there were patrons without masks in the establishment.”
The report went on to say that “MacLaren explained precautions he had in place at the licensed premises… included signage posted throughout the premises and regularly timed announcements on the television in the bowling area stating masks must be worn while bowling …”
The ABCC found Wamesit Lanes in violation of sector specific workplace safety standards for restaurants to address COVID-19, executive orders No. 37, 40 and 54. As a result of the Commission’s findings, and a hearing on Jan. 12 2021 regarding the alleged violations, the license to serve alcohol was indefinitely suspended in a decision dated Feb. 23, 2021.
Then, on Feb. 26, 2021, documents from the ABCC indicate that Wamesit Lanes submitted a written request for reconsideration through submission of a COVID-19 control plan, including photographs of the sanitization measures in place. On March 1, 2021 the commission reconsidered its decision and reversed the prior order of suspension.
Late on the afternoon of March 1, Wamesit Lanes announced on its public social media pages that its license to serve alcohol had been restored.
MacLaren was asked about the issue.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard and exceed all safety standards,” he said. “We go above and beyond the state guidelines.”
MacLaren explained that every other bowling lane is open to provide adequate social distancing, and that a VR arcade game is not being used right now in consideration of coronavirus guidelines.
“We are not even required to do that, but we are. We had submitted a plan to the governor very early on to show our implementation of the guidelines,” MacLaren added, noting that entertainment venues such as his are a unique combination of bowling, arcade activities and dining.
MacLaren feels there was confusion amongst the agencies and was confident in the issue being resolved once his paperwork was submitted. MacLaren said that the Department of Labor Standards had toured the facility and provided an inspection prior to the ABCC action, found their practices sound, and has visited the premises since.
“We have food and beverage service at our lanes, and we have shields,” he noted, explaining that patrons are allowed to remove masks while eating and wishes the agencies had communicated with each other before suspending the license to serve alcohol. “We have a reputation for cleanliness, even before the pandemic, and we want people to be comfortable and confident that our place is as clean as possible.”
