Message from Wamesit Lanes regarding license suspension (Courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — In the course of a routine in­spection by the Massa­chusetts Alcoholic Bev­erages Control Commis­sion on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Wamesit Lanes was found to be in violation of several Massa­chu­setts statutes relative to COVID-19 safety protocols. At issue was the observation by ABCC in­vestigators that numerous patrons on the premises were not wearing fa­cial coverings.

According to the findings of fact, investigators observed that “individuals in the first few lanes were not wearing any facial coverings” and “on the approximately 25 re­maining lanes, investigators observed bowlers and individuals waiting to bowl, without any fa­cial coverings.

“Of the approximately 60 individuals in the bowling lanes area, in­vestigators observed few­er than 10 persons wearing facial coverings while either actively bowling or seated waiting to bowl.”

The report did say that “patrons and employees outside the bowling area wore facial coverings.”

The report went on to say “when approached by investigators, Donald MacLaren, manager and li­censee of the business, stated that some people refuse to wear a facial covering and his employees had been instructed not to engage in any verbal confrontations with these patrons.”

At the commission hear­ing, according to the ABCC documents, “MacLaren testified that the patrons bowling on the night of the investigator’s inspection were league bowlers who had previously been informed as to mask requirements. He [MacLaren] acknowled­ged there were patrons without masks in the es­tablishment.”

The report went on to say that “MacLaren ex­plained precautions he had in place at the li­censed premises… inclu­ded signage posted throughout the premises and regularly timed an­nouncements on the television in the bowling area stating masks must be worn while bowling …”

The ABCC found Wame­sit Lanes in violation of sector specific workplace safety standards for res­taurants to address CO­VID-19, executive orders No. 37, 40 and 54. As a result of the Commis­sion’s findings, and a hearing on Jan. 12 2021 regarding the alleged vi­olations, the license to serve alcohol was indefinitely suspended in a de­cision dated Feb. 23, 2021.

Then, on Feb. 26, 2021, documents from the ABCC indicate that Wa­mesit Lanes submitted a written request for re­consideration through submission of a COVID-19 control plan, including photographs of the sanitization measures in place. On March 1, 2021 the commission reconsidered its decision and reversed the prior order of suspension.

Late on the afternoon of March 1, Wamesit Lanes announced on its public social media pages that its license to serve alcohol had been restored.

MacLaren was asked about the issue.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard and exceed all safety standards,” he said. “We go above and be­yond the state guidelines.”

MacLaren explained that every other bowling lane is open to provide adequate social distancing, and that a VR arcade game is not being used right now in consideration of coronavirus guidelines.

“We are not even re­quired to do that, but we are. We had submitted a plan to the governor very early on to show our im­plementation of the guidelines,” MacLa­ren added, noting that en­tertainment venues such as his are a unique combination of bowling, arcade activities and dining.

MacLaren feels there was confusion amongst the agencies and was confident in the issue being re­solved once his paperwork was submitted. MacLaren said that the Department of Labor Standards had toured the facility and provided an inspection prior to the ABCC action, found their practices sound, and has visited the premises since.

“We have food and beverage service at our lanes, and we have shields,” he noted, explaining that pa­trons are allowed to re­move masks while eating and wishes the agencies had communicated with each other before suspending the license to serve alcohol. “We have a reputation for cleanliness, even before the pandemic, and we want peo­ple to be comfortable and confident that our place is as clean as possible.”

