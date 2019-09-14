WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY — Earlier this year, Tewksbury and Wilmington both received reimbursement from the State of Massachusetts for expenses that occurred as a result of conducting early voting from the 2018 general election. This came after a statement from the State Auditor and Secretary of the Commonwealth which amounted to a total of $1,144,156.22 to be reimbursed throughout the state for unfunded, mandated early voting costs.
The statement explained that the reimbursement funding came from money allocated to the Secretary’s Office by the Legislature in a budget passed last year.
A survey conducted by the Office of the State Auditor determined the amount to send each town in November in order to meet the needs of the early voting law.
Wilmington Town Clerk Tina Touma-Conway wrote in an email that the survey asked for “detailed costs incurred for personnel, including the cost of hiring election workers, overtime costs for staff and other expenses incurred such as rental of voting booths or privacy screens or other costs the law mandates the community incur, such as advertising the dates of early voting.”
Wilmington and Tewksbury town clerks submitted certification for their early voting costs to the Massachusetts Office of the State Auditor's Division of Local Mandates Regarding Early Voting.
Tewksbury collected about $4,500 thanks to this government mandate.
“Tewksbury received an Early Voting grant for additional weekend hours ($1,000) as well as the Early Voting unfunded mandate reimbursement amount of $3,548.34. for the Nov. 6, 2018 state election,” Tewksbury Town Clerk Denise Graffeo wrote in an email.
The money, she continued, was deposited into the general fund. Touma-Conway reported that the Town of Wilmington received $9,554.50 from the Office of the State Auditor, which was deposited into an account used to pay for election-related costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.