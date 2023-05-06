TEWKSBURY — The TMHS Theatre Company wowed audiences with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Broadway Musical this past weekend, and set a new ticket sales record with three of four performances completely sold out.
Made possible in part through a grant from the Tewksbury Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the show had all the hallmarks of a professional production, including moveable sets constructed completely by the students, rented costumes and backdrops, smoke machines and confetti cannons, wireless mics, a professional orchestra (plus two TMHS students), and student-run sound and light boards.
Four performances from Thursday through Saturday took the audience on Belle’s quest to escape her provincial town and find something more. Loyal to her quirky, inventor father and eyed by the town cad as a prize, Belle finds herself smack in the middle of a magical castle with a talking clock, candlestick, and teapot.
Little does Belle know she will fall in love with a Beast, cursed by a spell, but soon broken by her kind heart. The show follows the story line of the animated classic and was brought to life through the voice and acting talents of Sarah Downing, Darren Castiglione, Brooke Bunyan, James Cozzo, Ryan King, Greg Mercado, Adam Chawkate, Emma Pelland, Jillian Waugh, Marysa Gomes, and Julia Borushik, along with an impressive ensemble cast.
Stage choreography was directed by Ryan elementary school teacher Nicole Zwirek, with technical direction and set design from TMHS teacher Dave Moffat and artistic direction from TMHS teacher Celeste Pellegrino. All in all, approximately 60 students were involved in the production, according to Pellegrino. Several of the students are part of the TMHS chorus, open to all TMHS students.
Students started rehearsing for the show in January, four days a week for three hours each day, ramping up to longer rehearsals as the show approached in April. Pellegrino said that 25 seniors were in the show, their last performance at TMHS, and some students will pursue degrees in onstage and behind the scenes technical performing arts.
TMHSTC Booster Club was also critical to the success of the performance. According to Maureen Castiglione, president of the TMHSTC boosters, thanks to donations and fundraising the group was able to rent costumes, provide an orchestra, and rent other items that are not part of the regular school budget.
The booster club sells concessions during dance competitions at the high school, holds dine out nights at various restaurants in town, and works to be sure that students, both performers and crew, are supported in their pursuit of the arts. The TMHSTC also provides scholarships to students that are pursuing theater and related fields of study.
The theater company is already working on performances for the 2023/2024 school year. Stay tuned!
