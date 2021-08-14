TEWKSBURY — On Friday, July 30, members of the Tewksbury Public Schools Summer Academic Credit Recovery program gathered for a celebration to mark the completion of their High Quality Service Learning Project. Featuring students from grades 7-12, the group worked alongside Strongwater Farm to develop marketing and promotional materials.
The students’ partnership with Strongwater Farm, a therapeutic equestrian center located on Livingston Street in Tewksbury, came to fruition from the work of Cindy Basteri, who initially suggested the partnership. Basteri currently serves as the Interim Director of Community Services, and the program’s Grants Coordinator.
In order to determine the focus of the project, the students met with Strongwater Farm and realized that they had a great need for advertising and promotion. This need for advertising not only applied to the farm itself, but primarily the Hoedown event that is set to occur in October.
They then determined that the best course of action would be to create yard signs to be placed at the schools and in other high visibility areas around town.
Since establishing the primary focus of the project, the students spent more than two weeks developing their promotional materials. The materials were on display at Friday’s reception, where they were accepted by Libby Gaffney, the President of the Board of Directors of Strongwater Farm on behalf of the farm.
The high school students that worked on the project are as follows: Vinny Alves, Patricia Carey, Colby Coolidge, Chloe Gath, Andarea Ktona, Ajay Lacerda, Jordan Mackenzie, Haley Martin, Dominic Roscillo, Kenny Ryder, and Ian Starr.
Middle school students that worked on the project include: Madisyn Boudreau, Nicholas Carlisle, Meaghan Dipalma, Adrian Espinal, Mark Kita, Haley Landry, Derek McLaren, Richard Packard, Vincent Reitano, Luke Stewart, Dominic Taborda, Ayana Zilber, Jayden Zilber, and Christina Steele.
