Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Friday, July 30, members of the Tewksbury Public Schools Summer Academ­ic Credit Recovery program gathered for a celebration to mark the completion of their High Quality Service Learning Project. Featuring students from grades 7-12, the group worked alongside Strongwater Farm to develop marketing and promotional materials.

The students’ partnership with Strongwater Farm, a therapeutic eque­strian center located on Livingston Street in Tewks­bury, came to fruition from the work of Cindy Basteri, who initially sug­gested the partnership. Basteri currently serves as the Interim Director of Community Services, and the program’s Grants Coordinator.

In order to determine the focus of the project, the students met with Strongwater Farm and realized that they had a great need for advertising and promotion. This need for advertising not only applied to the farm itself, but primarily the Hoedown event that is set to occur in October.

They then determined that the best course of action would be to create yard signs to be placed at the schools and in other high visibility areas around town.

Since establishing the primary focus of the pro­ject, the students spent more than two weeks de­veloping their promotional materials. The ma­terials were on display at Friday’s reception, where they were ac­cepted by Libby Gaffney, the President of the Board of Directors of Strong­water Farm on behalf of the farm.

The high school students that worked on the project are as follows: Vinny Alves, Patricia Carey, Colby Coo­lidge, Chloe Gath, Andarea Ktona, Ajay Lacerda, Jor­dan Mackenzie, Haley Mar­tin, Dominic Roscillo, Ken­ny Ryder, and Ian Starr.

Middle school students that worked on the project include: Madisyn Boud­reau, Nicholas Carlisle, Meaghan Dipalma, Adrian Espinal, Mark Kita, Haley Landry, Derek McLaren, Richard Packard, Vincent Reitano, Luke Stewart, Do­minic Taborda, Ayana Zil­ber, Jayden Zilber, and Christina Steele.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.