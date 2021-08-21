TEWKSBURY — While the weather has not been cooperative for much of the Tewksbury Community Market’s season this year, there have been a variety of unique vendors in the line-up for previous and upcoming markets. Among them is Naturel Juicing LLC.
Based out of Woburn, Naturel Juicing specializes in fresh, 100% raw cold-pressed juices. In addition to offering a variety of flavors, the juices aim to detox, cleanse, hydrate, and boost the immune system.
The juices can be purchased singularly, or in packs. Customers can select from pre-designed packs geared towards specific functions, such as detox or weight loss, or they can create their own custom pack of juices.
Naturel Juicing also offers a “Juice for Health” monthly membership, delivering juices each week with free shipping. The subscription period is three months at a time, and those who subscribe end up saving $50+ a month.
Juices are not the only thing Naturel Juicing offers. Additionally, they offer plant-based milks, made out of oats or hemp seed.
To learn more about Naturel Juicing, visit their website: https://www.natureljuicing.com, or their Facebook page: Naturel Juicing, LLC. Products are available to purchase through their website, as well as at their store location: 325 New Boston St., Unit 5 in Woburn.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.