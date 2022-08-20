TEWSKBURY — Voters need to be registered by Aug. 27 in order to vote in the Sept. 6 primary election.
The Tewksbury Town Clerk’s voter options guide reminds residents that the town adjusted its precincts as a result of the 2020 Federal Census population changes. The document says that most precinct numbers have changed for voters and invites voters to double check their precinct and voting location before election day.
Since the VOTES Act was signed into law on June 22, early voting by mail was made available for all elections. Most voted registers in the state have been mailed vote-by-mail applications for the Sept. 6 primary and Nov. 8 state elections. The application is also available for download the town website, along with a link for tracking the status of the application and ballot.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned in the drop box at the main entrance of town hall until 8 p.m. on Sept. 6, in person at the town clerk’s office on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by mail. Town Clerk Denise Graffeo noted in a recent press release that US Postal delivery could take up to 11 days, so she recommends using the drop box or returning the ballot directly to her office.
The drop box is located at the main entrance or rear of the town hall building, at 1009 Main Street Tewksbury, MA. It’s ready for ballots and monitored by a security camera at all times.
For Independent, or Unenrolled, voters, the town clerk wrote in another statement that a party ballot needs to be selected on the vote by mail application. If there isn’t a party selection, the primary ballot won’t be mailed out. Graffeo invites anyone who didn’t choose a party ballot on their Independent vote-by-mail application to contact her at townclerk@tewksburyma.gov or 978-640-4355 with their selection. The party selection is due by the deadline to apply to vote by mail: Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Independent voters also need to specify the party ballot type of choice if voting in person, either early or on election day. However, this doesn’t register those voters for the party — they’re still Independent by registration.
Democratic and Republican registered voters do not choose a ballot type on the day of voting or on their application; they must take the party ballot for which they are registered.
Early voting in person begins Aug. 27 and ends Sept. 2. The hours are 12 - 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, and 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on the remaining days for the primary election.
Anyone whose vote-by-mail ballot is not received to the clerk’s office by the deadline can still appear to vote in person on election day, although they will need to complete additional paperwork. The vote-by-mail ballot will then be rejected if received. However, those who vote early in person should not appear on election day to vote.
In-person voting will be at the Senior Center, 175 Chandler St., for precincts 1, 5, and 5A; the Recreation Center, 286 Livingston St., for precincts 2 and 6; the Town Hall, 1009 Main St., for precincts 3 and 7; and the Library, 300 Chandler St., for precincts 4 and 8.
In-person voters are reminded to bring an ID and to keep their ballot dry and free from hand sanitizer. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on election day.
The Republican ballot will allow voters to choose between Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty for governor, and Leah Allen and Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor. Some candidates are running unopposed — including Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State, James McMahon for Attorney General, and Michael Walsh for Councillor.
The main difference by precinct is the Representative in General Court candidate: Jeffrey DuFour for precincts 3, 5A, and 7; Paul Sarnowski for precincts 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8; and none in precinct 1.
Tewksbury’s Democrats can choose between Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz and Maura Healey for governor; Kimberley Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, and Eric Lesser for lieutenant governor; Andrea Joy Campbell, Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey for Attorney General; Christopher Dempsey and Diana DiZoglio for Auditor; and William Francis Galvin and Tanisha Sullivan for Secretary of State.
Precints 3, 5A, and 7 have Tram Nguyen as their candidate for Representative in General Court, while precinct 1 has Vanna Howard, and the rest have Dave Robertson.
Lastly, Graffeo reminds anyone feeling COVID-like symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19 should not show up to vote in person. In the case of COVID symptoms or a positive test, anyone can call her office on election day for voting alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.