TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on April 24, 2023 at town hall, welcoming newly elected member Patrick Holland.
The board approved an order of taking for easements on Pringle Street for a culvert replacement project. The board also approved a transfer of an all alcoholic beverages package store license from Lincoln Liquors to MB Spirits at the same premises.
The board took up a National Grid pole petition for installation of underground facilities at Foster Lane. This comes after the Planning Board recently held a discussion regarding a land disturbance permit for Kevin O’Brien and O’Brien Homes at the same location.
The original proposal sought to disturb about 63,000 square feet over two areas — one for the construction of a home and one for the improvement of Foster Lane.
At the Select Board meeting, Plunkett asserted that O’Brien had no right of access, while O’Brien sought a determination from town counsel on the issue. O’Brien stated that he and his attorneys have repeatedly asked for documentation from Plunkett, which has not been provided.
O’Brien asked why a warrant article for the upcoming Town Meeting was even on the docket, asking how the town can give away the rights to his property, which he has owned for over 20 years.
The board tabled the discussion to a future date, citing a need for more information before making a determination.
The board discussed entertainment licenses for Wamesit Lanes. Marketing director Janelle Wagstaff sought blanket approval for several events based on demonstrated past success, including Ladies Nights, movie nights on the patio, comedy shows, Dueling Pianos, and a magician.
“Is it G-rated?” asked Holland of the comedy show.
Wagstaff confirmed the show would be appropriate for use with an amplification system. The board approved the requests, and Town Manager Richard Montuori suggested that next year’s licensing could bundle all events into one package.
The board approved a change of office request for the 99 Restaurant. The board also appointed Holland to serve as its representative to the Community Preservation Committee.
The board discussed scheduling of retail marijuana license hearings. Member James Mackey sought to “draw a line” and start moving the process forward for applicants.
Member Jayne Wellman asked to set firmer deadlines so applicants could understand the town’s process and get in front of the Planning Board, hold community meetings, etc. as required.
According to the town manager, applicants were sent a letter at the beginning of the year reminding them to finish filing their paperwork, but no specific deadline was set.
Wellman proposed closing the round of applications on May 11 for all proponents who have filed with the Select Board but have not set a date to go before the Planning Board.
“This is a new process that we’re going through,” said chair Todd Johnson.
“It’s not to anyone’s advantage to wait,” added Wellman.
The board voted to approve designs for switchbox art at Chandler and East Street, as part of a public arts program sponsored by the Tewksbury Beautification Committee, founded in 2015. The existing art on the box was chipped and the artist moved out of state.
The new designs were submitted by Shawsheen Tech students and represent “Tewksbury: Past, Present, and Future.” The board approved the designs.
The board voted to approve participation in an affordable housing trust fund buydown at Merrimack Meadows for two units at risk of losing their affordable deed riders. $215,640 from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund were approved to support the buydown with state contributions.
The deed restrictions are expiring, and the buydown allows the town to retain affordability status and keep restrictions in place.
The board reviewed warrant articles for Town Meeting on May 1 and 3. The board voted to recommend adoption on most articles. Articles 16-19 were tabled for discussion at the board’s meeting before Town Meeting, as was Article 27.
Article 24, to eliminate secret ballots as a required method of voting for personnel bylaw articles, was recommended for adoption in a 3-2 vote. Article 28 was recommended for indefinite postponement.
The board deferred recommendation on Article 35, a zoning article, to the Planning Board, and recommended adoption of Article 25 to allow for a specific type of conversion of commercial space to affordable residential use.
The board voted to table Article 27. The board voted to recommend adoption on all six special Town Meeting articles.
In board member reports, Wellman shared that the town recently received a Tree City designation, following an initiative by residents, including Al Mancini and Susan Young. Spring town clean up day will take place on May 6, sponsored by the Tewksbury Beautification Committee. Supplies will be available for pick up at town hall from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and filled bags can be brought to the DPW.
Residents can also make food pantry and textile donations at the DPW, and participate in electronics recycling and document shredding. Finally, the Tewksbury Police Department is nearing accreditation.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 1, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
