TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Aug. 18, 2021 at TMHS, during a power outage caused by a car hitting a utility pole on Pleasant Street just before the meeting. TMHS generators were in use.
In his monthly report, Superintendent Chris Malone thanked staff and students for their work and participation in the district’s academic recovery summer program.
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan updated the committee on the new TMHS 1:1 Chromebook program; every student will be assigned a laptop computer to take back and forth to school. TMHS is hosting a program orientation for parents and students, and information can be found on the district website.
Theriault-Regan also shared developments on a mentor program for new teachers. In addition, the district is posting two one-year jobs for COVID-19 support staff members at each school; both positions will be paid for through grant funding — one will support enhanced cleaning, and the other will be a building-wide substitute.
She shared that 640 students attended summer school programming, and informed parents of upcoming orientation programs for students.
Business Manager Dave Libby updated the committee on bus and van routes, reminding parents that there is no sign up required for their student to ride the bus.
Masks are required on all school-related transportation. Libby is also in the process of applying for a federal ESSER III grant.
The committee increased the daily pay of substitute teachers to $105 from $80 through grant funding in order to be competitive with neighboring communities.
The committee reviewed the selectmen’s newly created Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advisory committee, and planned to reach out to the town manager’s office for information before appointing a member at their next meeting.
The committee referred two open meeting law violation complaints to the district’s legal counsel. The committee and support staff will attend additional open meeting law training.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2021. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34. The meetings are open to the public and are held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
