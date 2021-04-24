TEWKSBURY — Jasmine Won, a Tewksbury resident and first-year student at Bridgewater State University, has recently been named as a Newman Civic Fellow for the 2021-2022 academic year.
A double major in Elementary Education and Spanish, Won is very involved in student life at Bridgewater State. She is in a large variety of clubs and activities at BSU, including International Culture Club, Environmental Action Team, La Sociedad Latinx, Korean Student Association, Asian Student Union, and Ski and Snowboarding Club.
She also is a member of the girls' varsity tennis team and has two on-campus jobs. Won serves as a Civic Fellow, which is a category of Justice Fellows from the Martin Richards Institute for Social Justice, and is also an Orientation Leader.
Her work as a Civic Fellow is what directed her towards applying for the Newman Fellowship. There, she works with Bridgewater’s current Newman Fellow, who encouraged Won to apply. The application process involved a variety of short essays explaining past civic experiences in addition to the applicant stating why they wanted to be the Newman Civic Fellow for BSU.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes and supports community-committed students who are changemakers and public problem-solvers at Campus Compact member institutions. Fellows are provided with training and resources that nurture strengths and passions to help them develop strategies for social change.
Fellows are nominated by their president or chancellor on the basis of their potential for public leadership, and the program includes virtual learning and networking opportunities.
Won has demonstrated an interest in civic engagement within her local community. Over the summer, she participated in protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, she served as a poll worker and conducted exit polls in past elections.
Within the fellowship, Won will be collaborating with other Newman Civic Fellows across the country. Communication has already begun using an online Slack messaging channel. While the program has not yet announced whether fellows will be working under a common cause or will pursue individual projects. Regardless, Won has already begun thinking of the ways in which she may proceed.
“As for my goals, I intend to increase civic engagement in the Bridgewater community and inspire more civic interest generally,” she said. “I have various personal projects in mind but it all depends on how the Newman Civic Fellowship wishes to move forward.”
Reflecting on the fellowship, Won expressed gratitude for being awarded, as well as encouraged those eligible to apply in the next cycle of applications.
“I am eternally grateful for being awarded this fellowship. I am excited to brainstorm a variety of ideas that I can work on with other Fellows, and I am excited to connect with other civic-minded students across the country,” she said. “Although I have barely begun, I feel I've already made connections with other Fellows, and I really recommend any eligible students to apply for the 2022-2023 school year!”
