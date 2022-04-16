TEWKSBURY — The Barry Goldwater Scholar­ship and Excellence in Education foundation provides scholarships to college sophomores and juniors who intend to pursue research careers in natural sciences, mathematics and engineering. This na­tionally prestigious award was bestowed upon two wo­men with Tewksbury roots this year: Cora Bar­rett and Carolyn Curley.

Barrett, a 2019 graduate of Northfield Mount Her­mon School in Gill, Massa­chusetts is a Tewksbury resident. Barrett is a junior at Wellesley College, dou­ble majoring in Phy­sics and Mathematics while also a member of the crew team.

Curley, 2019 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School, is a junior at the University of New Eng­land in Maine. Curley is a biochemistry major and is a forward on the UNE hoc­key team.

Barret is also a women’s hockey player and she and Curley played together briefly in Tewksbury when they were younger. Curley is involved in research to develop novel antibiotic compounds to combat drug resistant bacterial infections. Barrett is in­volved investigating how to im­prove the calibration speed for quantum computers and building exponentially more powerful computers.

Barret’s current research is the Engineering Quan­tum Systems Group at MIT investigating how to use quantum effects like superposition and entanglement to build faster computers. Barrett loves the “weirdness” of quantum mechanics and studies physics to gain an understanding for how the universe functions on the smallest scale.

Curley is working on the discovery of novel, safe and effective drug candidates to treat drug resistant bacteria by examining polyphenols in algae and creating synthetic approa­ches to assess toxicity and efficacy.

“I am excited about the medicinal chemistry re­search because it is multi-disciplinary, occurring at the interface of chemistry and the biological scien­ces with potential applications to medicine,” said Curley.

Both women are invol­ved in additional pursuits at their universities and have been recognized for their efforts as pertains to their research. Barrett and Cur­ley have authored papers, presented at symposia and conferences, and are mem­bers of associations and societies representing their respective fields.

The Goldwater award was created to encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in mathematics, the natural sciences, or engineering and to foster excellence in those fields.

This year, the foundation awarded 417 students with scholarships out of an estimated pool of over 5,000 college sophomores and juniors from 433 academic institutions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.