Since the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some more time to get outdoors and walk, my family has been pursuing a combination of short and longer, more varied excursions as the weather and schedules permit.
Last weekend, in pursuit of a more vertical trail experience, we headed to the Quabbin Reservoir area and specifically, Quabbin Hill.
Ever mindful of social distancing, getting out in nature is a recommended way to separate from people while getting much needed exercise. The Quabbin Reservoir, Boston’s main drinking water supply, was created in the 1930s and required the flooding of four towns and the removal of many acres of trees and woodlands.
According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, the Quabbin contains 412 billion gallons of water, covers 39 square miles, and has 181 miles of shoreline. The construction included a massive aqueduct which carries the water to Boston and over 40 cities and towns.
Much history surrounds the construction of the reservoir and the controversial “taking” of the towns to construct it.
We started our hike near the Ware/Belchertown line, at the southernmost end of the reservoir, by the Winsor Dam. For our hike to Quabbin Hill, we parked at the Middle Gate area, a paved lot with interpretive signage. We hiked more than six miles up and around the hill, but there is also a simple half mile walk across the dam and back which may be just perfect for your purposes.
The dam itself is a giant earthen retaining wall, impounding the Swift and Ware rivers for the Quabbin. It is quite impressive and is the largest dam in Massachusetts. We saw families enjoying the grassy steep slope that the dam provides, and several walkers on the trails in the fields below. All paths we observed were well worn and wide.
Our hike was a varied climb along the Middle Gate to Observation Tower trail, moving through red and white pine forests, cleared power line right of way areas, and more open canopy areas. The trail is not too steep or rocky, and is well blazed, but we did wear hiking shoes as the rains have left some mushy spots.
Even though there seemed to be many cars at the lot, we encountered very few people on the trails, which gave us a feeling we were quite alone to enjoy the woods. As we reached the observation tower, we were greeted with a sweeping view of the reservoir and surrounding Swift River Valley.
Unfortunately, the observation tower was closed, but it is said to have a 60-mile view in all directions from the top floor, according to the online brochure. Hikers have the option of taking any of the paved roads back down, or continuing on to explore the trails further. Binoculars would be a great addition to your pack for this trip to enjoy the view.
The Quabbin Park area is part of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) system and has more than 20 miles of trails. If you prefer to just take a drive, vehicles may ascend to the top of Quabbin Hill and take in additional sites such as Goodnough Dike, Brown’s Field, and the Enfield Lookout on the paved road.
On the day we visited, we saw motorcycles, bicycles and people on foot using the road to reach the top. Restrooms were closed, however, and the main gate visitor center, located on the other side of Winsor Dam, was also closed.
Should you find yourself looking to take a ride during the pandemic (or any time), consider heading out to wander near the Quabbin to enjoy the scenery and the trails.
