TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on July 13, 2021, for an in-person meeting with all members present; chairman Jay Kelly logged in remotely.
The board approved a change of manager application for Escapology.
The board heard a presentation and funding request for the Soldier On veterans housing project on Main Street. Bruce Buckley and Peter Graham of Soldier On explained that the organization, in partnership with Tewksbury Home Build, is seeking to construct 21 units at 1660 Main St.
The board approved $350,000 from the town’s $5.1 million housing trust fund for use on the project, and will help the project receive more funding from the state.
The board heard a presentation from the Hanover Company about its new development at 300 Ames Pond Dr. The meeting was not a public hearing but residents of the Cardigan Road neighborhood and abutters of the Ames Pond property spoke during the resident portion of the meeting in opposition to the project.
The Hanover Company is proposing 324 units of rental apartments for the site.
The board appointed Cheryl Wright to the Local Housing Authority’s tenant seat.
The board approved election staff appointments.
The board approved the street name “Grammys Way.”
The board appointed six residents to the new Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee: Mason Dunn, Peg Ricardo, Sean Gannem, Mirlyne Eloi, Georgia Bey Allen, and Erin Kelley.
The board voted to set the terms of the seats for one-year each in a 4-1 vote; selectperson Jayne Wellman dissented as she sought staggered one-, two-, and three-year terms.
The board set special town meeting for Oct. 5, 2021. The warrant will be open from Wednesday, July 14 to Friday, Aug. 20.
The board approved a release of restriction for 984 Main St.; the old police station site is being redeveloped as townhouses in response to a request for proposal from the town.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
