Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Sel­ectmen met on July 13, 2021, for an in-person meet­ing with all members pre­sent; chairman Jay Kelly logged in remotely.

The board approved a change of manager ap­plication for Escapology.

The board heard a presentation and funding re­quest for the Soldier On veterans housing project on Main Street. Bruce Buckley and Peter Gra­ham of Soldier On ex­plained that the organization, in partnership with Tewksbury Home Build, is seeking to construct 21 units at 1660 Main St.

The board approved $350,000 from the town’s $5.1 million housing trust fund for use on the project, and will help the project receive more funding from the state.

The board heard a presentation from the Hano­ver Company about its new development at 300 Ames Pond Dr. The meeting was not a public hearing but residents of the Cardi­gan Road neighborhood and abutters of the Ames Pond property spoke during the resident portion of the meeting in opposition to the project.

The Hanover Company is proposing 324 units of ren­tal apartments for the site.

The board appointed Che­ryl Wright to the Local Housing Authority’s tenant seat.

The board approved elec­tion staff appointments.

The board approved the street name “Grammys Way.”

The board appointed six residents to the new Tewks­bury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee: Mason Dunn, Peg Ricardo, Sean Gan­nem, Mirlyne Eloi, Geor­gia Bey Allen, and Erin Kelley.

The board voted to set the terms of the seats for one-year each in a 4-1 vote; selectperson Jayne Well­man dissented as she sought staggered one-, two-, and three-year terms.

The board set special town meeting for Oct. 5, 2021. The warrant will be open from Wednesday, July 14 to Friday, Aug. 20.

The board approved a release of restriction for 984 Main St.; the old po­lice station site is being redeveloped as townhou­ses in response to a re­quest for proposal from the town.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.