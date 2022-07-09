TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School committee met on June 30, 2022 for a special meeting and immediately entered into executive session. When the public meeting reconvened, chairperson Bridget Garabedian asked superintendent of schools Brenda Theriault-Regan to discuss her recommendations for the position of assistant superintendent.
Theriault-Regan started with an overview of the search process, explaining that the position was posted in late May and closed June 3. According to Theriault-Regan, the district received over 20 applications from which six “highly qualified” candidates were chosen to interview.
A team of 11 stakeholders, including Theriault-Regan, School Committee member Kayla Biagioni-Smith, two principals, three teachers, two parents, the district director of student and family support, and the district business manager conducted interviews on June 16 and 18.
Theriault-Regan thanked the team for working a late night and long Saturday to get through the process.
Lori McDermott, an elementary school principal from Westford, was chosen unanimously. Theriault-Regan described her as the “strongest applicant.”
Once selected by the team, McDermott was invited to meet with the district leadership team including Tewksbury School Committee chairperson Bridget Garabedian, business manager Dave Libby, director of STEM Jason Stamp, director of student services and special education Rick Pelletier, and Theriault-Regan.
Theriault-Regan explained that the team ran through further questions and scenario analysis and unanimously McDermott was considered as the strongest candidate to be recommended.
McDermott was described as having 27 years of educational experience as a teacher, reading interventionist, district level director, K-12 literacy director, and assistant principal and principal in the Chelmsford and Westford districts.
McDermott brings experience in curriculum development, grant programming, and evaluating and supervising staff and administrative teams. Parent, staff and district leadership references described McDermott as a “highly effective and capable educational leader,” an “engaging and friendly leader,” and as having “strong communication skills,” and as a “tireless worker.” McDermott was also described as “calm, thoughtful and caring” and someone who “puts students first.”
Theriault-Regan recommended that the TPS hire McDermott as the next assistant superintendent of schools starting July 1, 2022. After a unanimous vote by the School Committee, Garabedian welcomed McDermott.
Garabedian was “thrilled” with the level of interest in the position in Tewksbury. Garabedian thanked the Westford superintendent for working with Tewksbury’s tight timeline.
McDermott, who was in the audience, was invited to address the committee. McDermott expressed that the process was “wonderful” and is “thrilled” to bring her love of teaching and learning to Tewksbury. McDermott stated that the district leadership team was the most positive, warm, and welcoming of any district she had ever interviewed with, and stated that it was what was able to pull her away from a district where she was happy [Westford].
