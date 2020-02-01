As part of an ongoing series to try to explore the restaurants of the area’s technical high schools, Northeast Metro Tech, a short distance from Wakefield’s downtown and Lake Quannapowitt, provided a nice option.
A quick reminder, these restaurants follow the school calendar, so call or check the websites ahead of your visit. Additionally, be sure to bring a photo ID, as the restaurant is still part of the school and student safety is a priority.
Call into the restaurant on the morning you plan to visit to make a reservation, allowing the culinary department to get a better idea of how much food to prepare. The program offers an array of house-made bakery fare, including loaves of sandwich bread and cookies available for purchase. Their number is 781-246-0810 and they have a link on their website at northeastmetrotech.com.
Students practice skills as wait staff, cashiers, and chefs, all under the supervision of the culinary arts faculty. Upon arrival, we were greeted warmly at the host stand and led to our table.
The restaurant has a classic, cozy feel, with wooden booths and tables set with a charm that invokes your favorite Sunday breakfast spot.
The student-made bread was chewy and delicious. Former students, teachers, families, and senior citizens were all relaxing and enjoying the casual atmosphere.
For lunch, we ordered a steak and blue cheese salad and a pulled pork sandwich. The salad was professionally presented and balanced; the steak was cooked well, the tomatoes were plump, and the lettuce was crisp.
The pulled pork sandwich was attractively plated with flavorful sweet potato fries, a dipping cup of ketchup, and a crisp dill pickle. The pork had a delicious smoky flavor and a juicy barbecue sauce, and the bun was beautifully browned and soft.
Service was also excellent, and students were attentive and polite; when the salad arrived without dressing, our server was quick to correct the mistake, delivering a generous side of blue cheese dressing to the table promptly.
Our dessert choice was a bright lemon meringue pie and a classic bread pudding. The pie had an excellent tart lemon flavor and a nicely toasted golden-brown meringue. The bread pudding was served warm in a bowl with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, making for a delightful contrast that brought out the vanilla and cinnamon flavors of the bread.
On the day we visited, the students who staffed the restaurant were in their exploratory learning rotation as part of the culinary program. Students spend every other week in the classroom, and rotate their off-weeks between different “shops” at the technical high school.
Our server was a freshman who was in the culinary rotation after spending a week in plumbing. Students are exposed to the different facets of running a restaurant, from serving to cooking to decoratively writing “specials” on the chalkboard. Older students who have committed to culinary arts take a field trip to a variety of restaurants and cooking locations at the end of the year to gain exposure to the restaurant industry in the real world. Gratuities left by customers fund the excursions, so tip generously.
After your meal, consider taking a walk through the adjacent Breakheart Reservation, a Department of Conservation and Recreation property spanning 625 acres between Wakefield and Saugus. The reservation has paved and unpaved walking trails and two peaks that provide views of Boston and the surrounding area.
