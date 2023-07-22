TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, July 17, 2023, at town hall to review several applications for proposed retail marijuana sites. The three proponents, all of whom attended the Select Board’s first round of licensing hearings, were the last remaining of initial eight applicants to receive approval from the Planning Board.
The number of retail marijuana licenses was calculated at 20 percent of the number of the town’s off-premises liquor licenses; with seven off-premises liquor licenses, the number rounds up to three marijuana licenses. Changes to the town’s zoning bylaw and general bylaw at Town Meeting last October allowed for the sale of retail marijuana with the Select Board as the permit-granting authority.
The state allows municipalities to impose a maximum three percent tax on retail marijuana sales; revenues generated from the tax would go to the town’s general fund. The zoning bylaw allows retail operations in four zones within the town: the General Business District (Lowell Line-655 Main St.), South Village Business District (1900 Main St. - Wilmington Line), Industrial 2 (Rockland/Hillman/Washington streets and East/Carter streets), and the Interstate Overlay District (Interchanges of Rt. 495 & 93).
The board revisited a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for David DiCenso, owner of Keri Plaza, at 1695 Shawsheen St. The proponent outlined a plan to open a branch of Lowell-based Smyth Cannabis in a mixed use 6,600 square foot building, about 4,500 square feet of which would be dedicated to retail marijuana with an additional office suite.
Traffic Engineer Ken Cram reviewed the traffic study with the board, highlighting intersections that had been studied. Johnson said that the study considered if one dispensary opened in the area, but said that if the Select Board granted two licenses in the area “that’s their problem.”
The board approved the application conditional on town engineer approval.
After addressing a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for Bella Luna LLC and reviewing a traffic study, the board voted to approve waivers and permits for the 890 East St. proposed retail cannabis location. The company is owned by resident Patrick Nichols and went before the Select Board last month to vie for one of the town’s three retail marijuana licenses.
The board returned to a discussion on updated signage and landscaping as part of a retail marijuana proposal by Carbonear at 2186 and 2196 Main St. Engineers and consultants displayed a planned “barn aesthetic” for a new building next to Boudreau Automotive.
The board approved a site plan review application. The company is owned by resident Dean Graffeo and will have six to eight employees in-store at any given time. Carbonear presented to the Select Board last month.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
